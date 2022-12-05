Kurt Baker signs off on a decorated sevens career in Dubai

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 17:47

All Blacks Sevens rugby legend Kurt Baker has announced his retirement from international rugby sevens, following the All Blacks Sevens 2022 World Series tournament in Dubai.

Baker, 34, debuted for the All Blacks Sevens in 2008 and has since played 233 World Sevens Series matches. Baker has not only become a household name but has also been a key contributor to the team's success in his ten-year career.

During his time playing in the All Blacks Sevens jersey, Baker was named the 2013 and 2010 New Zealand Sevens Player of the Year, achieved two Commonwealth gold medals (2013, 2018), two World Cup Sevens gold medals (2013, 2018), one Olympic silver medal (2020), in addition to five World Series title wins and 12 World Series tournament wins.

Baker not only a talent in the sevens game, has also played more than 70 provincial matches for ManawatÅ«, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay. He won the National Provincial Premiership Cup title in 2014 with Taranaki and was an integral member of the Hawke’s Bay Championship and Ranfurly Shield winning team in 2020.

During his fifteens career he was a notable contributor for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and played seven matches for the MÄori All Blacks.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said Baker has been an exceptional player and contributor to the All Blacks Sevens.

"Kurt is a phenomenal player whose contribution to the All Blacks Sevens during his tenure has been outstanding. The success Kurt has had in the black jersey is credit to his work ethic and dedication to the game. We wish him well for his future endeavours beyond the sevens."

Kurt Baker Bio and Accolades:

All Blacks Sevens Debut: 2008

National Provincial Debut: 2008 (ManawatÅ«)

Super Rugby Debut: 2012 (Highlanders)

MÄori All Blacks Debut: 2012

2013 and 2010 New Zealand Sevens Player of the Year

All Blacks Sevens Appearances:

2 Commonwealth Games (2010, 2018)

3 World Cup Sevens (2013, 2018, 2022)

1 Olympics (2020)

53 International Tournaments for New Zealand in total (Dubai 2008 - Dubai 2022)

233 World Series games for New Zealand

All Black Sevens Wins:

12 World Series tournament wins

5 World Series title wins (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020)

2 Commonwealth Games gold (2010, 2018)

2 World Cup Sevens gold (2013, 2018)

1 Olympics silver (2020)