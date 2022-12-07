Male triathletes ready to race for Nutri-Grain Ironman 70.3 New Zealand title

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 09:26

A clash of experience headlines the Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand men’s race this Saturday as a host of professional triathletes from Oceania battle for the crown.

The men’s field features a mix of up-and-coming athletes hoping to secure their first IRONMAN 70.3 title, a perennial IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 champion, and seasoned pros hoping to use their experience to take out the IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand title.

Aucklander Jack Moody is a rising star of the sport, set to line up on the shores of Lake TaupÅ on Saturday morning as the top male seed after a strong 2022 season that saw him finish third at IRONMAN Australia in May and second at IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon in August.

It was also his first time committing to a lengthy training and racing block overseas, something he says he’s learnt a lot from.

"This year has been great. It started a little bit rocky but was over the moon to get on the podium at IRONMAN Australia and also collect my first podium in the United States. I managed to get overseas for my first prolonged period away as an athlete and learned an absolute bucket load. Having kickstarted my summer in October at Noosa Tri I am ready for some fast and furious domestic racing," said Moody.

The last time the 29-year-old raced an IRONMAN 70.3 in TaupÅ was in 2019, where he finished fourth.

"I’m super excited to be back racing an IRONMAN 70.3 at home. I think the start list this year brings a really unique skillset that I haven't really raced in New Zealand before and I'm really looking forward to the challenge.

"Professional racing has gone ballistic in the last few years and I wouldn't be surprised to see times that we did back in 2019 to be absolutely obliterated. The dream goal is always to win and to take an IRONMAN 70.3 win on home soil is obviously incredibly special. As long as I execute all three disciplines I will be happy to see where I stack up," said Moody.

The run leg is arguably Moody’s best discipline - he recently won the Queenstown Half Marathon - but knows he’ll need to put together a complete performance over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run to be in with a chance of taking home the IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand crown.

"To be honest it’s not really a field I am used to racing so I am very excited for the challenge. Looking at the start list I can see some serious swim fire power. The TaupÅ bike course is not very forgiving so I am hoping for a fair race with plenty of separation on the bike where I wouldn't be surprised to see the likes of Mike Phillips start to make some moves through the field coming off the back of Tour of Southland. My training has been going great and coming off the back of a win in Queenstown Half I really want to showcase what I have been up to without having to leave it as a foot race," he said.

Australian Charlie Quin has shot to prominence in recent months since moving up to middle and long distance racing. A breakout win at the Noosa Triathlon followed, recording a new course best on his way to the title in October.

He has further bolstered his resume with a second-place finish at last month’s GWM IRONMAN 70.3 Melbourne and a win at the Laguna Phuket Triathlon in Thailand.

"My season has been up and down. I was racing ITU early in the year and was not able to get the results I wanted which was really disappointing. Since deciding to switch to long course and after winning Noosa Triathlon and coming second in Melbourne, I feel like I have been on a real high. It has been an interesting year but a very rewarding one in my triathlon career," said Quin.

The 27-year-old from the Gold Coast will be racing in TaupÅ for the first time and has set himself high expectations for the race.

"I’m feeling really excited and also a little tired. It’s been long season but I’m really motivated and excited to race here in TaupÅ," he said. "I’m really looking forward to the scenery and exploring the amazing landscapes that TaupÅ has to offer. I’m staying around for two or three days after the race so can’t wait to explore. I’ve heard the race course is quite stunning but I don’t think I will have too much time to enjoy it during the race.

"I know there are a lot of strong guys that will be out there racing. I think I will just race my own race and stick to my pacing strategy and race plan. I will try to worry about too much about what everyone else is doing until the final 5km of the run and hopefully at that stage I will be able to contest for the win.

"Honestly, I would be disappointed not to win on Saturday but will be happy if I race to my full potential and fully empty the tank at the finish line," said Quin.

Christchurch’s Mike Phillips is no stranger to the podium in TaupÅ, having won the 2019 IRONMAN New Zealand title and finishing as runner-up in 2020 and 2021, and has twice claimed the IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ crown (2018 and 2017) as well as second in 2016.

"I’m excited to get back to TaupÅ this weekend, it feels like it has been a long time since we have raced there. TaupÅ was one of my first long distance races, one I've always included on my calendar, and one that’s brought me many successes," said Phillips.

After a year away from the sport battling plantar fasciitis, Phillips made his return to racing in September at the Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast where he finished sixth.

"IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast went well for where I was in my training. I was a bit rusty on the technical side, but happy with the performance," he said.

With the full distance Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand in March next year his big goal for the summer season, Phillips says he’ll use this weekend’s IRONMAN 70.3 race to test his form and fitness in competition mode.

"It has been a bit of a different build up, I had Tour of Southland a few weeks back which was great training being immersed in a 1,000km week on the bike. It is still quite early season for me, with the bigger goal of IRONMAN New Zealand in March. But Saturday will be a good test of current form.

"Its another chance to see where I am at, my training is progressing well now all the injuries are sorted. I haven’t raced a lot of the guys on the start list, so it will be good to see where I am at against the current crop as we head into a summer of New Zealand racing," said Phillips.

Another athlete to watch out for is Matt Kerr who will be making his IRONMAN 70.3 professional debut in TaupÅ. The 31-year-old from Tairua is the 2021 Age Group IRONMAN World Champion and holds age group course best times at the Cairns Airport IRONMAN 70.3 Cairns and IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast.

Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand - Men’s Professional Field

20 - Jack Moody - NZL

21 - Sam Osborne - NZL

23 - Charlie Quin - AUS

24 - Edward Vinning - AUS

25 - Lucas Duross - NZL

26 - Matt Kerr - NZL

27 - Scott Harpham - NZL

28 - Simon Cochrane - NZL

29 - Benjamin Zorgnotti - PYF

30 - Mike Phillips - NZL

31 - Colin Yoann - NZL