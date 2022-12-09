All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams named for Cape Town

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 07:01

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams for the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been named.

Both teams will be looking to continue to build on their form following the Dubai tournament as they continue to work towards Olympic qualification.

All Blacks Sevens team is:

2. Brady Rush

3. Tone Ng Shiu

4. Akuila Rokolisoa

7. Sam Dickson (C)

9. Amanaki Nicole

11. Joe Webber

13. Moses Leo

21. Che Clark

23. Lewis Ormond

24. Tepaea Cook-Savage- (Debut)

44. Roderick Solo

49. Caleb Tangitau

64. Regan Ware

Unavailable for selection: Leroy Carter, Kitiona Vai, Andrew Knewstubb, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia (injury), Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black (parental leave), Kurt Baker (retired).

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw said the team have prepared well and are looking forward to taking the field in Cape Town.

"We went into Dubai with the intention to be direct, physical and continue to build on our game as a team. We had a really good training block post Hong Kong and thought our performances showed this although disappointed not to go a couple places better.

"This weekend we have had a short turn around, but have prepared really well, we love playing in CapeTown and are really focused to start well against Spain and continue to build our performances on the field."

Waikato’s Tepaea Cook-Savage will run out for his All Blacks Sevens debut this weekend, following the announcement of Kurt Bakers retirement. While Bay of Plenty’s Roderick Solo joins the All Blacks Sevens in Cape Town, after Leroy Carter was side-lined with injury.

Laidlaw said he is looking forward to seeing Cook-Savage embrace the opportunity.

"Tepaea is a quality player, with plenty to offer. We want him to embrace the opportunity, and really enjoy making his debut, he has fitted into the group over the last six weeks or so and he just needs to focus on delivering his job, play what is in front of him," said Laidlaw.

Laidlaw also acknowledge Baker and commended him on his career.

"Kurt has been an amazing servant and player to the All Blacks sevens, his career and the amount he has contributed and won with the team is a credit to him and his dedication over such a long period. His on field achievements are obvious with the success he has seen in pinnacle events, but his contribution to the team behind the scenes has been even bigger, he turned up every day with and attitude to improve and win, and this rubs off on all of us as a team.

"We wish him and Jess and their young family all the best as they move into another chapter and look forward to seeing what’s next."

Black Ferns Sevens team is:

4. Niall Williams

6. Michaela Blyde

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong (C)

8. Kelly Brazier

13. Jazmin Felix-Hotham (VC)

14. Terina Te Tamaki

18. Kelsey Teneti

22. Shiray Kaka

26. Tysha Ikenasio

33. Manaia Nuku

77. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (VC)

83. Jorja Miller

99. Tenika Willison

Unavailable for selection: Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui, Theresa Fitzpatrick (Black Ferns), Alena Saili, Mahina Paul (injury).

The Black Ferns Sevens have one change to the side, with Tenika Willison joining the 13 in for Mahina Paul who has sustained a knee injury.

Black Ferns Head Coach Cory Sweeney said the team is wanting to keep driving for success in Cape Town.

"We are really happy with how the team performed in Dubai. We had our three debutants play their first World Series tournament, and we were proud of what we achieved in Dubai."

"This week has been about recovering both physically and mentally, while we look ahead to the weekend. We want to continue to build on the connections we have built and the growth we have achieved in Dubai," said Sweeney.

Cape Town Sevens Draw (dates/times listed in NZDT)

Saturday 10 December

12.06am Black Ferns Sevens v Brazil

1.44am All Blacks Sevens v Spain

4.52am Black Ferns Sevens v Great Britain

8.07pm All Blacks Sevens v Kenya

Sunday 11 December

12.30am Black Ferns v Fiji

1.48am All Blacks Sevens v Argentina

Play-offs to follow

Monday 12 December

Play-offs continue

2022/23 World Series Schedule

4-6 November - Hong Kong Sevens (mens only)

2-4 December - Dubai Sevens

9-11 December - Cape Town Sevens

21-22 January - Hamilton Sevens

27-29 January - Sydney Sevens

25-26 February - Los Angeles Sevens (mens only)

3-5 March - Vancouver Sevens

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong Sevens

8-9 April - Singapore Sevens (mens only)

12-14 May - Toulouse Sevens

20-21 May - London Sevens (mens only)