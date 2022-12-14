Ireland's John Ryan signs with the Gallagher Chiefs

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 08:08

Ireland's John Ryan will join the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2023 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season the Chiefs Rugby Club announced today.

The experienced tight-head prop has an impressive resume having played 201 games for Munster Rugby since his debut in 2011. He also played four games for the Wasps before they went into administration earlier this year which saw him return to Munster on a three-month contract for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Ryan has notched up 24 international caps for Ireland and was a part of the Barbarians side that defeated the All Blacks XV in London earlier this year.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: "It’s a blow to lose Angus [Ta’avao] for the season. He is an influential leader and big personality in our environment. Finding a replacement with relative experience has not been easy and we are delighted to have landed with John.

"We have players who have opposed and played alongside him on the recent All Blacks XV Tour and Barbarians fixtures. They strongly advocated his ability and character. His history at Munster and Ireland speaks volumes of his ability and durability, and we look forward to welcoming John and his family into the Chiefs whÄnau."

Ryan represented Ireland in multiple Six Nations Championships and was a Grand Slam winner with the side during their 2018 campaign. He was also a member of Ireland's 2019 Rugby World Cup team that entered the competition ranked No.1 in the world.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis said: "It is exciting for the club to bring someone with as much experience as John Ryan into the Gallagher Chiefs squad. We usually lose the talent to the northern hemisphere, particularly experienced tight forwards, so it is nice to get one back this way.

"With the injury to Angus Ta’avao making him unavailable for the 2023 season, it was important to bring some experience into the squad. Tighthead is such an important role and is a core part of setting up a decent platform for the team to attack from. We look forward to welcoming John and we and wish Angus well with his recovery."

Ryan is delighted to be signing with the Chiefs Rugby Club for the 2023 season.

"It’s a very exciting challenge that myself and my family are very much looking forward to. The Gallagher Chiefs are a top-class team and I look forward to adding what I can to their vision and goals for the season ahead."

Ryan and his family will make the move to New Zealand in February ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.