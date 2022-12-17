Veteran Ben Smith returns for Central Stags - Central Districts Cricket

Saturday, 17 December, 2022 - 12:15

Ford Trophy joint leaders the Central Stags play their first Hawke’s Bay fixture of the summer this Sunday and are pleased to welcome back top order veteran Ben Smith (Whanganui) after his recovery from delicate repairs.

Smith missed the start of the white-ball campaign after suffering a blow to the box during the Plunket Shield in Auckland, requiring surgery for a ruptured testicle.

Smith comes into the squad tomorrow for Ross Taylor who is unavailable this weekend, spinning allrounder Brett Johnson again in line for a potential one-day and Stags debut after having carried the drinks for Thursday's tight loss against the Auckland Aces.

The fifth-round result did no damage to the Stags' position on the table, however it cost the team a chance to go clear - something captain Tom Bruce would dearly like to achieve in their rematch with the Wellington Firebirds tomorrow.

Having beaten the Aces soundly on Tuesday last week, the Stags hit a speed bump and found themselves in the uncustomary position of 15/5 after having been sent in on a slow, tricky surface on Thursday agains Auckland.

They recovered to post a defendable 147 thanks to a gritty 46 from Brad Schmulian at the top and a career-best 45 off 43 balls from tailender Seth Rance who sent the ball flying into the terraces to give himself something to bowl at.

Coming hot on the heels of his career best List A bowling, it's been a strong summer already for Rance who is the country’s second equal top wicket-taker of the competition (one behind Canterbury’s hat-trick man Henry Shipley, and equal with Otago Volt Jacob Duffy on 11), but it was Brett Randell in the wickets column with 3-25 and Ray Toole with 2-27 on Thursday, all five bowlers enjoying the conditions.

However, the Stags' total proved just a little too short thanks to a dogged fight from Auckland Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell who propped up the visitor's 150/7 in reply with a fighting half century.

For the Stags, Jack Boyle made his debut and was unlucky to have been painfully struck twice on the box before being dismissed for one on a difficult day for the top and middle order.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that young contracted Stags allounder Joey Field (Hawke’s Bay) will miss the rest of the summer following shoulder surgery.

The toss tomorrow is set for 10.30am, for an 11am start in the free admission match at McLean Park.

It's the last Ford Trophy match this side of Christmas, with the Stags then switching into T20 mode to get ready for the first Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader along with the Central Hinds, a fixture also against Wellington, at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on 27 December.

With another big crowd expected this year, spectators are strongly advised to secure their tickets online now at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

The Ford Trophy is live-streamed for free, also at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Round Six, 2022/23

CENTRAL STAGS v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

McLean Park, Napier

11am - Sunday 18 December 2022

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki

Jack Boyle - Hawke’s Bay

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver (w) - Manawatu

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Johnson (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brett Randell

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Head Coach: Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Greg Hay - Nelson (injury)

Joey Feld - Hawke’s Bay (injury)

Ajaz Patel - BLACKCAPS camp

Blair Tickner - BLACKCAPS camp

Will Young - BLACKCAPS camp

