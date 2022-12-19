Nearly two million fans enjoy FIFA Fan Festival in Doha

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 01:59

The 145,000 square meter and 40,000 capacity venue has welcomed an average of 70,000 visitors per day, with 146 music artists having performed 162 hours of live music, and more than 700,000 beverages sold throughout the tournament.

Fans from every nation have experienced all that the venue has to offer.

"This is my fifth time visiting the FIFA Fan Festival and I love it!" shared France supporter Salim Ghana, 27. "I try to come whenever I can to watch the games, enjoy the great music and for the food as well. I really love meeting fans from all over the world and this has been a great place to do that. It is really a unique experience, and this is the best World Cup ever!"

Fellow France supporter Irina, 30, spoke of her excitement in sharing the experience with new friends, saying: "I really like celebrating with other fans, hugging them, and cheering all together - and the FIFA Fan Festival is the perfect place for it! You meet people from all over, watch the matches and dance together. It is brilliant!"

Argentina fans Federico, 33, and Luciana, 29, have been in Doha since the beginning of the tournament, going to all La Albiceleste matches and have visited the FIFA Fan Festival multiple times during their stay, not only for the football. "It has been so nice to meet fans from Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Mexico, and watch the games. The atmosphere has been amazing and it’s been special to see everyone enjoying it together!"

Rio, 35, who is attending with his wife, father and two-month-old baby, emphasised the family-friendly nature of the venue, saying: "The organisation is really good and it’s a good place for families!"