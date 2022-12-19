Shearing record attempt all-go, live-streamed - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 20:51

Taihape teenager Reuben Alabaster’s attempt on the World solo eight-hours strongwool lambshearing record tomorrow(December 20) has been given the green light after a flock sample met the required wool-weight standard.

A minimum of 0.9kg of wool per lamb was required under the rules of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, and in the pre-record wool-weigh on Monday afternoon 20 lambs shore an average of 1.07kg each.

The record attempt will take place at Atihau-Whanganui Inc’s Te Pa Station, 859 Oruakukuru Road, Waimarino 4691.

Shearing four two-hour runs from 7am-5pm, with half-hour breaks for morning and afternoon tea and an hour for lunch, 19-year-old Alabaster will be attempting to break the record of 744 shorn by Irish shearer Ivan Scott near Taupo almost 11 years ago.

He will need to average at least 93.125 an hour to break the record, in which Scott shore successive two-hours runs of 187, 189, 186 and 182.

Oruakukuru Rd can be accessed via Whangaehu Valley Rd off State Highway 49 south of Ohakune, or State Highway 4 south of Raetihi.

Live-streaming will be available at:

https://bidr.co.nz/shearing-record-attempt?fbclid=IwAR28xnkF8h2gmYqnFfR4u_yKy4Eu1VdJLdA7xPOQhK19LVrLx5mpl_X3n8o