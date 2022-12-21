Jack Fagan challenges new shearing record

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 21:10

The scene is set for a second attack on the World eight-hour strongwool lambshearing record in three days with sheep and shearer ready to go from 7am tomorrow(Thursday) in the King Country.

Shearing at Puketiti Station, 25kms by road west of State Highway 3 township Piopio, Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan will be attempting to beat the record of 746 set on Tuesday by Taihape shearer Reuben Alabaster.

Fagan will shear the standard eight-hour woolshed day of four runs, from 7am to 9am, 9.30am-11.30am, 12.30pm-2.30pm and 3pm-5pm, needing an average under 38.55 seconds per lamb caught, shorn and dispatched, or over 23.44 lambs a quarter-hour or 93.375 per hour.

The pace will be a step-up from the 176 he shore in the two-hour 5am-7am run at the start of a five stand record a year ago, finishing with 811 in nine hours, an average of 90.111 per hour.

With rain dogging the King Country area and its shearing over recent weeks, the big hurdles were overcome today when the dry lambs were brought into cover for the night, and 20 were shorn in a pre-record wool-weigh late-afternoon with an average 0.947kg of wool per lamb, meeting the World Sheep Shearing Records Society minimum requirement of 0.9kg.

The record bid will be live-streamed via a link on the facebook page Jack Fagan - World 8hr Lamb Shearing Record Attempt.

A four-man World Sheep Shearing Records Society judging panel will officiate, convened by David Brooker, from South Australia, and assisted by South Island judge Paul Harris, of North Canterbury, and North Island judges Ronnie King, of Wairarapa, and Bart Hadfield, of Northern Hawke’s Bay.