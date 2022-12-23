Mark Dixon leads the Tasmanian charge

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 11:02

Another archer Mark Dixon, who has been involved in the sport for 10 years, has led the Tasmanian charge and a basketball team organised by Monica McLeod and Borka Buseska is the first ACT entry.

Although officially from the ACT, the team also contains players from Queensland, NSW and South Australia, forming a truly national combination on the court.

"Our accommodation is already booked," Ms Buseska said. "This is a chance to continue the sport I love. "When I turned up to the Masters in Adelaide in 2019, there were five courts of teams playing simultaneously every hour. I was in heaven."

"We all had the same spirit, but it is the social element which really makes a difference. I’ve now got friends all over the country and from overseas as a result of playing in the Masters Games."

Entries have opened for 26 sports, and those first to register will gain exclusive ‘VIP Gold’ membership with benefits including a registration discount and a participation pack. Those really fast out of the blocks, the first 10% of registered competitors for each sport, will receive ‘VIP Gold X’ membership with additional benefits including VIP-only entry to exclusive functions and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Softball is leading the charge with the highest number of nominations for the Australian Masters Games so far. Unlike most sports at the 2023 games, there is a cap on entries for softball, but to ensure teams do not miss out, players need to enter individually as soon as possible.

Close to 10,000 competitors aged from 30 are expected to converge on Adelaide for the 19th Australian Masters Games from October 7, to participate across 50 sports - from soccer to softball, dragon boat racing, athletics and even yoga sports and pickleball.

Australian Masters Games General Manager Jane Woodlands-Thompson said it was great to celebrate sport internationally, with plenty of New Zealanders entering.

"We love a good Trans-Tasman rivalry, whether it be in netball, rugby, cricket, basketball or athletics," Ms Woodlands-Thompson said.

"For some it’s about competing with the best Australian and international teams and athletes, while for others it’s about the social games - meeting people, playing games with old friends and team-mates and taking advantage of the concerts, parties and events. There will be something for everyone at the Australian Masters Games."

The first 26 sports open for registration are archery, athletics, baseball, basketball, boxing, darts, dragon boat racing, football (soccer), hockey, lawn bowls, netball, petanque, pool lifesaving, indoor rowing, rugby league, rugby union, sailing, small bore and air rifle shooting, softball, table tennis, tennis, touch football, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, Olympic wrestling, yoga sports, and more sports soon to be added.