Weather set to play ball for Pukekura Park Super Smash

Thursday, 29 December, 2022 - 15:48

New Plymouth is turning on the summer weather for two cracking days of Dream11 Super Smash, starting tomorrow with the Central Hinds and Stags against the Canterbury Magicians and Kings at Pukekura Park.

Ticket sales have been red hot for both the traditional December 30 and 31 T20 doubleheaders, with Northern Brave's men and women coming to town for New Year's Eve and New Plymouth's free Festival of Lights on right next door for a wonderful all-round family day out.

The Hinds and Stags opened their season in front of a 2,000-strong home crowd for their first round in Palmerston North two days ago, but despite the catch of the summer from allrounder Georgia Atkinson, and two blazingly quick half tons from big hitters Tom Bruce and Josh Clarkson in a last-ball thriller between the Central Stags and Firebirds, neither of the Central teams walked away from a win.

After going up against the star-studded defending champion Wellington Blaze in the first game, the Hinds face another big game tomorrow against Amy Satterthwaite’s Canterbury Magicians who, like the Blaze, are two from two and on equal points with the Blaze at the top of the table.

Nineteen-year-old left-arm spinning allrounder Flora Devonshire, from Hawke’s Bay, made an impressive debut in Palmerston North for the Hinds and has been retained in an expanded squad of 13, with another young spinning allrounder in Manawatu’s Ashtuti Kumar added to the 12 from the first round.

The Stags have meanwhile called up right-arm uncapped paceman Liam Dudding who stands to add a Dream11 Super Smash debut to his Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield appearances, called into the squad for leading swing bowler Seth Rance who injured his shoulder in warm-ups ahead of the first game, the star becoming a late scratching. Fellow Hawke’s Bay rep and explosive batter Bayley Wiggins has also been called in to bring the squad to 13 for the Pukekura Park matches.

Spectators are strongly advised to arrive with plenty of time to minimise queuing and missing the action at the world-famous ground. Gates open at 10am tomorrow (30 Dec) with the Hinds toss at 10.30am and the the Stags match set to follow with first ball at 2.40pm, wickets are available online at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Both matches are live and on demand at Spark Sport and the Stags match is also free to air on TVNZ Duke.

Dream11 Super Smash

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

ROUND 2

11am and 2.40pm, 30 December, 2022

Hinds toss: 10.30am

Stags toss: 2.10pm

Gates open: 10am

ROUND 3

10am and 1.40pm, 31 December, 2022

Hinds toss: 9.30am

Stags toss: 1.10pm

Gates open: 9am

CENTRAL HINDS v Canterbury Magicians

Jess Watkin (captain) - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay

Natalie Dodd (v-c, wicketkeeper) - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS v Wellington Firebirds

Tom Bruce (captain) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper) - Manawatu

Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay (uncapped)

Greg Hay - Nelson

Brett Johnson - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - Manawatu/Wairarapa

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Rob Walter

Unavailable contracted players:

Ajaz Patel (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Blair Tickner (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Will Young (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Joey Field (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance (shoulder injury)

