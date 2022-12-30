Stags win round one of Pukekura Park Dream11 Super Smash - CDCA

Friday, 30 December, 2022 - 19:28

The Central Stags are on the board, easing to their first win of the Dream11 Super Smash season at a sweltering Pukekura Park.

In front of a big 30 December crowd, the Stags defeated the Canterbury Kings by four wickets, chasing down the Kings’ 186/3 with five balls to spare.

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie had invited the Stags to bowl first, Leo Carter top-scoring for the visitors with a career-best, unbeaten 88 off 63 balls, and the team pummelling eight sixes in the first innings.

Matt Boyle was an early wicket for Brett Randell before left-armer Ray Toole removed Chad Bowes for his maiden T20 wicket at 33/2 in the fourth over.

But Carter formed half-century stands with both McConchie and Cam Fletcher - after Stags captain Tom Bruce took a screamer to dismiss McConchie at 99/3.

The Stags got a power start to the chase from Ben Smith who peeled a quick 34 off just 14 balls, before Dane Cleaver kept the momentum going with 40 off 31, the teams level-pegging at the halfway mark of the second innings.

The Kings rallied with a handful of big, middle order wickets but Josh Clarkson, fresh off his potent knock in Palmerston North, again batted with muscle and maturity, slamming four sixes and three boundaries in his unbeaten, 20-ball 46 not out to bring home the victory in the last over.

Earlier, the Central Hinds fell victim to the red-hot Canterbury Magicians who cruised to an eight-wicket victory, chasing down 88 in the 16th over.

After two tough games, the Hinds will be hoping it is third time lucky when they play Northern Brave tomorrow morning at the same ground, WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair set to play her 50th T20 for the home team.

The match begins at the earlier time of 10am, followed by the Central Stags versus men’s defending champions the Northern Brave men at 1.40pm in the New Year’s Eve encounter.

The squads remain the same for both the Stags and Hinds against Northern Brave with gates opening for the day at 9am.

Dream11 Super Smash

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

ROUND 3

10am and 1.40pm, 31 December, 2022

Hinds toss: 9.30am

Stags toss: 1.10pm

Gates open: 9am

CENTRAL HINDS v Canterbury Magicians

Jess Watkin (captain) - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay

Natalie Dodd (v-c, wicketkeeper) - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS v Wellington Firebirds

Tom Bruce (captain) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper) - Manawatu

Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay (uncapped)

Greg Hay - Nelson

Brett Johnson - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - Manawatu/Wairarapa

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Rob Walter

Unavailable contracted players:

Ajaz Patel (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Blair Tickner (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Will Young (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Joey Field (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance (shoulder injury)

