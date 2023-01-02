New Year, new me: 88% of Kiwis have a resolution

Monday, 2 January, 2023 - 06:00

Kiwis are hoping to get fit in the new year as spending takes a hit, according to new research from global comparison site Finder.

A nationally representative survey of 1,120 respondents revealed a staggering 88% of Kiwis - equivalent to 3.2 million people - have made a New Year’s resolution.

Selfcare is of utmost importance in 2023 with 45% pledging to exercise more, 32% planning to eat better, and 25% committing to getting more quality sleep.

Following a cost of living crunch with soaring inflation and rising interest rates, plenty of Kiwis are also hoping to get on top of their finances.

Just over 3 in 4 Kiwis (76%) say they have set financial goals for 2023.

Finding ways to increase earnings (36%) and paying off debt (23%) is front of mind for most, while 20% are aspiring to find a better deal on their financial services.

Almost 1 in 5 (18%) have vowed to start a budget.

Taylor Blackburn, personal finance specialist at Finder, said the New Year was a perfect time to set new goals.

"Whether it's improving your health, financial well-being, or personal relationships, many of us make New Year's resolutions as a way to better our lives.

"Your best bet is to set goals you can realistically achieve. Remember, change takes time and effort."

Some Kiwis have plans of investing in shares (14%), and buying a car (10%), while others have their heart set on saving for a home deposit (10%).

Blackburn encouraged Kiwis to set small goals they can work towards every day.

"Saving money takes time and discipline, so it's okay to start small and work your way up.

"If your goal is to be financially fit, this could mean cutting back on expenses, finding ways to save on your monthly bills, and creating a budget.

"Don’t be too harsh on yourself if you don't achieve your goals overnight - or if they change over time."

Spending more time with family is on the list for 25% of Kiwis, as is having more ‘me’ time (17%) and travelling more (17%).

What will be your top 3 financial related New Year’s resolutions in 2023?

Find ways to increase my earnings (eg. second job, get a pay raise, start a business)36%

Pay off my debt (e.g. credit card debt, BNPL)23%

Find a better deal on my financial products/services (eg, credit card, savings account, insurance, mobile plan, broadband plan)20%

Start a budget18%

Invest in shares14%

Start saving for a home deposit10%

Buy a car10%

Pay off my home loan10%

Buy a home7%

Pay off my car loan6%

Invest in crypto3%

None of the above24%

Source: Finder survey of 1,120 Kiwis, November 2022

What will be your top 3 lifestyle related New Year’s resolutions in 2023?

Exercise more45%

Eat better32%

Spend more time with family25%

Get more quality sleep25%

Have more ‘me’ time17%

Travel more17%

Spend less time on social media13%

Cook more meals at home13%

Find a new hobby9%

Change jobs9%

Quit smoking5%

Move cities or countries4%

Find a love interest (e.g. join a dating site)4%

Quit drinking3%

Let a friend go2%

Break up with my partner1%

None of the above12%

Source: Finder survey of 1,120 Kiwis, November 2022

How to stick to your new habits:

Stick to one habit at a time. It’s all well and good to want to change multiple things at once, but you don’t want to burn out or feel like it’s all too hard. Instead, try and focus on one or two things you’d like to change.

Be realistic. If your goal is to buy a house, this probably isn’t going to happen in a single year. Instead, create a detailed timeline and break your plan down into manageable goals you can hit monthly or weekly.

Stay consistent. If fitness is a priority for you in the new year, try working out at the same place or time for 30 days. This can make it easier to form a habit.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. If you fall off the bandwagon, don’t give up. It’s normal to slip up occasionally, but you shouldn’t let this discourage you from persevering. Instead, aim to get back on track as soon as possible, and don’t dwell on your "lost" progress - keep looking forward!