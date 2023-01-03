French confirmed entry to 37th America’s Cup

Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 - 18:57

The organisers of the 37th America’s Cup welcome the Société nautique de Saint-Tropez and their representative team K-Challenge Racing as a challenger for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024 and led by Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois.

Their Challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now chosen to formally announce their entry and confirm they are ready to proceed with their campaign.

CEO of K-Challenge Racing, Stephane Kandler said, "Bruno and I are very excited to join the other Challengers. We have been working behind the scenes for almost a year now and we are going to announce great things by the end of this month."

Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois, K-Challenge Racing

CEO of AC37 Event Limited Grant Dalton said, "It is great to have the French now back in the America’s Cup as the 5th Challenger, and one that will no doubt bring a lot of typical character and flair to what is lining up to be a stunning event in Barcelona.

France is such a prominent sailing nation but despite this, it is not a small undertaking to get an America’s Cup team up and running so I congratulate Stephane, Bruno and the Société nautique de Saint-Tropez who have been working away tirelessly to get to this point."

K-Challenge last challenged for the America’s Cup for the 32nd edition in Valencia in 2007 and will announce more details later in January.