Historic Duvauchelle show set for shear competitions restart - Shearing Sports

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 08:46

Historic Duvauchelle show set for shear competitions restart

Now regular first show shearing competition of the New Year the Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears is looking forward to bouncing back from the perils of the Covid crisis when it kicks the season back into action this week.

The Shears will be part of the Duvauchelle A and P Show on Saturday (January 14)j, one of the latest dates in January in the modern history of the show which was first held 153 years ago.

"It’s quite good that the second Saturday of the month falls a bit later," said show society president and shearing convener James Dwyer, who 12 months ago found himself also shearing in the Open final, after entering just to make-up the numbers, when the second Saturday of the month was January 8.

He hopes that getting over the holiday blues will be reflected in an increase in entries, after a low runout last year, in circumstances where no one knew what to expect.

Even with the several "making up the numbers", last year’s Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears attracted just 16 competitors across four grades, including just six in the Open class, as the show gambled with the unknowns in a season in which the Covid crisis saw the cancellation of three quarters of the shows on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar of about 60 shows nationwide.

Dwyer found competitors weren’t travelling the distances, but hopes the keeping of the event alive amid the crisis will reap its rewards with an increase in entries this year as competitors spark their interest in the bigger titles ahead, including two national title shows in the South Island the following weekend.

There’s a particular attraction for younger hopefuls at the Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears, with points at stake in the Junior and Intermediate grades as part of the Adaptive Health and Safety Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit, from which the top two in each grade win travel and accommodation for the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti on March 30-April 1.

Events on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar for the rest of this month are:

January 14 (Sat): Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears, Duvauchelle.

January 20 (Fri): Northern Southland Community Shears (New Zealand Long Wool Championships, shearing and woolhandling), Lumsden.

January 21 (Sat): Kaikohe A, P and H Show, Kaikohe; Wairoa A and P Show, Wairoa; Golden Bay A and P Show, at Takaka; Southland Shears NZ Crossbred Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, at Winton A and P Show, Winton.

January 22 (Sun): Horowhenua A, P and I Show, at Levin.

January 28 (Sat): Taihape A and P Show (shearing and woolhandling), Taihape; Tapawera Shears, Tapawera.

January 29 (Sun): Geyserland Agrodome Shears (shearing andwoolhandling), Rotorua A and P Show, Ngongotaha.