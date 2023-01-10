2023 Waka Ama Sprint National Championships is back!

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 14:08

HurÅ! Waka Ama is back! The Aotearoa Waka Ama whÄnau is set to compete at the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint National Championships on Lake KarÄpiro, Cambridge starting this Sunday.

Waka Ama New Zealand CEO, Lara Collins says the event, which starts Sunday 15th and ends Saturday 21st of January, promises to be full of excitement and a great opportunity to get together after many cancellations last summer.

"We are excited to bring our waka ama whÄnau together for Nationals, not only to race but to be with everyone! It is going to be an awesome week!" says Ms Collins.

Nearly 2,700 paddlers from 63 clubs throughout Aotearoa, along with 17 corporate teams and several International Paddlers from Fiji, will head to the WaipÄ District over the coming week. With crews coming from all over the country from as far north as Kaitaia and as far south as Christchurch.

There are going to be huge crowds lakeside watching the regatta, with around 8,000 expected during the week.

Ms Collins says "There is a reduction in participation numbers as a result of the past few years of Covid, but regardless, the shores of Lake KarÄpiro will be brimming with whÄnau happy to be back after the event was cancelled in 2022".

"Waka Ama is a sport like no other, with its inclusive nature bringing together paddlers of all ages and backgrounds with their whÄnau," says Ms Collins.

"Our youngest paddler competing this week is five and our oldest paddler is 81. It may be the only sport where grandparents, mums, dads and their kids can come together and compete at an event".

"That’s what makes it so special and unique, is the atmosphere - the racing is competitive but the vibe is what draws the crowds and whÄnau". This year sees the addition of Master 75 and Master 80 race categories; there aren’t many sports that cater to these age groups and it’s wonderful to have our koroua and kuia take part.

At this national sprint championships, clubs will compete for national honours in single, six and 12-paddler teams over distances of 250m, 500m, 1000m and 1500m. Spectators are also in for added excitement as teams competing in the six-paddler 1000m and 1500m classes have to navigate their way through hairpin turns at the 250m mark.

The inaugural Waka Ama Sprint Nationals was held in 1990 at Lake KarÄpiro, back then there were 17 Clubs and 43 teams took part. This year we have 2,700 paddlers entered from 70 clubs, racing for the prestigious national sprint titles.

Male and female crews will be competing for national honours in the Taitamariki (under 10), Intermediate (11-13), Junior U16, Junior U19, Open, Master (40), Senior Master (50), Golden Master (60), Masters 70, Master 75, and Master 80 age divisions.

The 2021 winner of the National Waka Ama club points trophy for overall performances throughout the regatta was Horouta Waka Hoe from Gisborne. The club will be back in 2022 seeking to defend their title, one they have won 10 times in the trophy’s 11-year history!

The winners of the 2021 Ace Cuthers Memorial Club Spirit Trophy Winners - Tu Tangi Ora (Kaipara) will travel back to KarÄpiro with the prestigious trophy that will again be awarded by the volunteers and officials to a club at the event in 2022 that epitomises the values of Waka Ama; Manaakitanga, WhÄnaungatanga, Hauora, TÅ« Tangata, and of course the memory of Ace himself.

Whakaata MÄori is the official broadcaster of the Waka Ama Sprint National Championships, with races broadcast live and exclusively from Monday 16 January.