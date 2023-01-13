Uncapped Hawke's Bay duo called up for Central Stags - CDCA

Friday, 13 January, 2023 - 16:28

- T20 Captaincy debut for DANE CLEAVER

- BLACKCAPS Patel, Young return to Dream11 Super Smash

RIGHTS FREE images of 1. Angus Schaw and 2. Will Clark attached - mandatory credit Margot Butcher

There will be at least one Dream11 Super Smash debut, and a first-time T20 captain, tomorrow afternoon when the Central Stags play the Auckland Aces away at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

With regular skipper Tom Bruce out with illness and Ross Taylor unavailable for this round with a wedding commitment, the Stags have called uncapped Hawke’s Bay duo Angus Schaw and Will Clark into a 12-strong T20 squad that will be captained by Dane Cleaver for the first time.

Cleaver made his Central Stags captaincy debut in a Plunket Shield first-class match last summer, and earlier this week in Christchurch stood in for Tom Bruce in the one-day Ford Trophy for the first time, after Bruce was ruled out with illness on the morning of the match.

Bruce’s continuing absence opens the selection door for the experienced 28-year-old Hawke’s Bay and Central Districts A spinner Angus Schaw, a member of the Stags’ wider training squad throughout the summer.

Said Central Stags head coach Rob Walter, "‘Gus' is someone who has plied his trade in the system for some time now, being a consistently strong performer for CD A.

"We see him as a like-for-like replacement for Tom as a spin-bowling option and someone who can clear the fence at the back end of the innings."

Young pace allrounder Will Clark, 21, also comes into the Dream11 Super Smash squad for the first time off the back of his first two Ford Trophy appearances, in which he also showed an ability to operate at a high strike rate with quick knocks down the order of 29 not out off 19 balls and 32 off 33 balls.

The former NZ U19 rep was first called in to the Central Stags last summer, making his debut in the first-class Plunket Shield before adding his one-day white-ball debut this season.

Fresh back from Pakistan, the Stags regain the services of Test BLACKCAPS Will Young and Ajaz Patel as the team looks to maintain its points table lead, currently sitting level at the top with the Wellington Firebirds who also have three wins from five rounds at the halfway mark of the campaign.

Aggressive batsman Bayley Wiggins also comes back in for the Stags, whose match against the Auckland Aces begins at 1.40pm.

The Central Hinds are meanwhile unchanged as they head into the back half of their campaign still looking for a win - after a series of heartbreakingly close finishes and outstanding individual performances.

Georgia Atkinson scored her maiden T20 half century in the latest match against Wellington Blaze, emulating Hannah Rowe’s achievement at Pukekura Park, while vice-captain Natalie Dodd scored her second consecutive half century and career-best 78 not out off 63 balls in a new Hinds T20 opening partnership record stand of 112.

And yet, a strong total on the board still wasn’t enough to stop Wellington Blaze who made an aggressive start to their innings with rain approaching.

The Blaze took an 18-run DLS win when that rain arrived in the seventh over, while the Stags’ top-of-the-table clash with the Firebirds turned into a damp squib, abandoned with no toss made.

Tomorrow’s double bill is broadcast live on both Spark Sport and free to air TV One, with live-scoring at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Dream11 Super Smash

Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

ROUND 6

10am and 1.40pm, Saturday 14 January 2023

Hinds toss: 9.30am

Stags toss: 1.10pm

CENTRAL HINDS v Auckland Hearts

Jess Watkin (captain) - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay

Natalie Dodd (v-c, wicketkeeper) - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS v Auckland Aces

Dane Cleaver (captain, wicketkeeper) - Manawatu

Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay (uncapped in T20s)

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Angus Schaw - Hawke’s Bay (uncapped in any format)

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Will Young - Taranaki

Coach: Rob Walter

Unavailable contracted players:

Blair Tickner (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Doug Bracewell (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)

Joey Field (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance (shoulder injury)

Tom Bruce (illness)

Follow the campaign with hashtags: #centralhinds #lovethestags #supersmashnz