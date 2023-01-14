One more day and the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint National Championships is underway

|
Cambridge and KarÄpiro are starting to feel the buzz of activity about to hit the shores of Lake KarÄpiro. Paddlers and their whÄnau and supporters from around Aotearoa are heading to the WaipÄ District for the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint National Championship.
Racing will be electric throughout the week - there are a number of notable teams and individual paddlers to keep an eye on during the week
Vaka Manu (Premier Men Manukau Outriggers), Kaiarahi Toa (Premier Women Horouta Waka Hoe), Aoraki MatatÅ« (Master Men Te Waka Pounamu) Taniwha Wahinez (Master Women Taniwha OCC). Including W1 Paddlers Tupuria King (Nga Hoe Horo), Kacey Ngataki (Manukau Outriggers), Akayshia Williams (Horouta Waka Hoe) - a number of whom are reigning world champions from the IVF Va’a World Sprint Championships held in London August 2022.
But with the last National Championships held in January 2021 - National titles are definitely up for grabs!
Whakaata MÄori are the official broadcaster of the Waka Ama Sprint National Championships, with races broadcast live and exclusively from Monday 16 January.
This event would not be able to happen without the support of ngÄ kaitautoko, our supporters and partners, including WaipÄ District Council, Whakaata MÄori, and Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa as the official fleet partner
The whÄnau atmosphere creates the vibe at the lake during the week. The oldest paddler taking to the water is Arthur Wilson (81) from Whanganui and the youngest paddler Ava Keane-Tulepu (5) from Porirua.
The intermediate women's division (11-14 years) is the biggest division with 47 teams taking to the water in the W6 500m race.
Our adaptive (para) paddlers will be competing on Wednesday and Saturday in team and individual racing.
This year will be the first time that OmÄtai Waka Ama Club take part in the event. The club is based in Taipa Northland and is travelling to KarÄpiro with two Taitamariki teams.
Waka Ama NZ Board Chair Zalene Douglas says "We are excited to see our new and returning waka ama whÄnau heading to Lake KarÄpiro over the next few days. This event cannot happen without the support and hard mahi from the many volunteers from around the country and we can’t wait to see the event come together starting with our pÅwhiri tomorrow (Sunday) the first time since 2021."
The event will start with the pÅwhiri on Sunday 8.30 am (15th Jan) followed by the first race of the event which kicks off mid-morning for Taitamariki paddlers.
Kia kaha ngÄ kaihoe o Aotearoa!
