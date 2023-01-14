One more day and the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint National Championships is underway

Saturday, 14 January, 2023 - 12:34

Cambridge and KarÄpiro are starting to feel the buzz of activity about to hit the shores of Lake KarÄpiro. Paddlers and their whÄnau and supporters from around Aotearoa are heading to the WaipÄ District for the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint National Championship.

Racing will be electric throughout the week - there are a number of notable teams and individual paddlers to keep an eye on during the week

Vaka Manu (Premier Men Manukau Outriggers), Kaiarahi Toa (Premier Women Horouta Waka Hoe), Aoraki MatatÅ« (Master Men Te Waka Pounamu) Taniwha Wahinez (Master Women Taniwha OCC). Including W1 Paddlers Tupuria King (Nga Hoe Horo), Kacey Ngataki (Manukau Outriggers), Akayshia Williams (Horouta Waka Hoe) - a number of whom are reigning world champions from the IVF Va’a World Sprint Championships held in London August 2022.

But with the last National Championships held in January 2021 - National titles are definitely up for grabs!

Whakaata MÄori are the official broadcaster of the Waka Ama Sprint National Championships, with races broadcast live and exclusively from Monday 16 January.

This event would not be able to happen without the support of ngÄ kaitautoko, our supporters and partners, including WaipÄ District Council, Whakaata MÄori, and Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa as the official fleet partner

The whÄnau atmosphere creates the vibe at the lake during the week. The oldest paddler taking to the water is Arthur Wilson (81) from Whanganui and the youngest paddler Ava Keane-Tulepu (5) from Porirua.

The intermediate women's division (11-14 years) is the biggest division with 47 teams taking to the water in the W6 500m race.

Our adaptive (para) paddlers will be competing on Wednesday and Saturday in team and individual racing.

This year will be the first time that OmÄtai Waka Ama Club take part in the event. The club is based in Taipa Northland and is travelling to KarÄpiro with two Taitamariki teams.

Waka Ama NZ Board Chair Zalene Douglas says "We are excited to see our new and returning waka ama whÄnau heading to Lake KarÄpiro over the next few days. This event cannot happen without the support and hard mahi from the many volunteers from around the country and we can’t wait to see the event come together starting with our pÅwhiri tomorrow (Sunday) the first time since 2021."

The event will start with the pÅwhiri on Sunday 8.30 am (15th Jan) followed by the first race of the event which kicks off mid-morning for Taitamariki paddlers.

Kia kaha ngÄ kaihoe o Aotearoa!