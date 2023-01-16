Avis naming rights sponsor of WBOP Magic netball

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 11:36

Leading rental car company, Avis New Zealand, has signed a three-year deal to become the new naming rights sponsor of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic (WBOP Magic) netball team.

The ANZ Premiership team will now be named the Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, with the Avis brand featuring prominently on the front of the game day dress as well as prominent brand association across all Magic assets.

Avis, which has a large network of 37 locations around the country, will also utilise player engagement opportunities and undertake activations at Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic matches.

Lee Marshall, General Manager of Avis New Zealand, says the new partnership is a fantastic opportunity to not only support a young and exciting team but invest in the growth of netball in the Bay of Plenty region.

"We’re proud to align our business with the teams’ values of hard work, passion and giving back to the community. The WBOP Magic has a history of being one of the strongest domestic teams in the country and we’re looking forward to watching them realise their potential and grow as a team over the next three years."

WBOP Magic General Manager, Gary Dawson says he is thrilled to have Avis join the Magic whanau.

"As a trusted and highly recognised international brand we are delighted that Avis has chosen to partner with the WBOP Magic. We are looking forward to helping Avis achieve their brand awareness and community engagement aspirations across New Zealand.

"As our team begins this long-term partnership the WBOP Magic team are focussed on delivering strong performances on the court in 2023 and off court I know we will proudly represent Avis as we get the opportunity to head out and energise our Magic communities across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty once again."

Avis is now the official Naming Rights Partner of the WBOP Magic.

The Magic will open its 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign against the defending champions Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse at Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North in March 2023.