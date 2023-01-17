Day 3 - 2023 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 - 17:15

Our first turns races were a massive hit! With over 4000 people gathered on the spectator banks of lake KarÄpiro, the energy was high and the temperature higher! We had 39 races today, which included 500m straight races and the more challenging 500m Turns races, in this race teams must race a sprint to the 250m flag buoy and perform a 180 degree turn - while staying in lane - then sprint another 250m to the finish line. We also featured our first 1000m sprints, in these races teams must perform 3 controlled U-turns while giving their all to cross the finish line first. The turns are a challenge where all 6 paddlers have their specific roles, the front 2 draw water to pull the front of the waka (canoe) around the buoy, the middle acts as a pivot point - holding water, the rear two push water away from the gunnels to aid the turn and the steerer must decide on the fly which line to take and control speed so the waka doesn’t over or under turn. This single moment can see crews gain or lose over 15 seconds. A well-executed turn can see a team through to a gold medal - even if they are much slower on the straights.

"It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the tamariki and rangatahi races, which were exciting from start to finish" Andrew Corkill, Partnership Manager Sport NZ

Tomorrow we start our W1 races, these are some of our most skilled paddlers, guaranteeing high energy and fast paced races, we have a staggering 94 races on tomorrow! Come along and check it out!

Link to google drive of highlight pics of today's races and prizegiving HERE

Today’s results HERE

Tomorrow's schedule and lane draw HERE

Whakaata MÄori live stream link HERE

Waka Ama Facebook HERE - the facebook has all photos taken (Hi-res)