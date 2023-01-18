CExcitement builds for return of Dream11 Super Smash to Nelson

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 09:47

Nelson cricketer Claudia Green is hoping it will be third time lucky when it comes to representing New Zealand in her favourite sport.

Twice the super-talented Central Hinds swing bowler has been picked to tour England with the New Zealand WHITE FERNS - the second time as part of the Commonwealth Games team to Birmingham last year.

But despite two full tours and all the fun of being part of the squad, the one thing that has eluded the 25-year-old is a start in the playing XI for her first international cap.

That’s something Green is out to change as she guns for a place in the WHITE FERNS T20 squad this season, with a huge opportunity coming up this Saturday at her home ground, Stoke’s Saxton Oval.

The Dream11 Super Smash T20 double bill with the Central Stags and Hinds playing the Otago Volts and Sparks (home of WHITE FERNS legend Suzie Bates) back-to-back on the day is going to be the first time ever that the Central Hinds have played a T20 game at their Nelson home ground, as well as the first Stags T20 here in four years.

That’s a big deal for Green as the team’s highest flying Nelson star, the former Nelson Cricket women’s development officer known for her prodigious swing - moving the ball through the air more than most players internationally in either the men’s or women’s game.

England found that out to their cost when she stunned them with a five-wicket bag in a tour warm-up game in Queenstown a couple of years ago and Green, a teacher at St Paul’s School, is one of the stars of the strong Central Hinds pace attack, alongside WHITE FERNS Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair.

Although the team was formed way back in 1979, last summer was the first time the Hinds had played any form of cricket in Nelson - playing two historic one-day matches at Saxton Oval against the Sparks in October 2021.

The team represents a melange of provincial centres from the top of the south and the central and lower North Island and plays most of its T20 games in the North Island centres, so to finally bring the "big top" entertainment of the Dream11 Super Smash double bills to the Nelson public is a big deal, says Green.

"For it finally to be happening is very exciting, and I’m hoping we can get a really good crowd there for both the games like we did in Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

"With the nature of Super Smash, the crowd, the TV games, the hype that comes with that - it’s even more exciting, and Saxton Oval is such a nice ground to be able to showcase it and show families what a fun day out it is with the mascot and everything laid on for a really fun and novel day out."

And, great cricket. During the team’s last game in Auckland, fellow strike bowler Rowe bowled an over that’s being talked about as "the over of the year", going for just 2-6 off her four overs.

Rowe and Green are both in the top dozen wicket-takers nationally. Meanwhile the Central Stags are on fire, top of the men’s Dream11 Super Smash table with big-hitting Nelsonian Josh Clarkson one of the two top run-scorers in New Zealand this season. Otago Volt Dean Foxcroft is the other, so they are set to go head to head at Saxton Oval on Saturday.

BLACKCAP Will Young has also been in smashing form, lighting up the Stags’ most recent win by smashing 30 runs off a single over with five consecutive sixes in Auckland.

Gates open at 10am on Saturday for the 11am Hinds' T20 against the Sparks and 2.40pm Stags T20 against the Volts, with tickets gaining entry to both back-to-back games and available from just $5 Junior at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

The event for Nelson is about much more than the results on the day, adds Green who is looking forward to seeing local youngsters filling the banks.

"You’ve got to see it to be it, so it’s also about showing our own young people what they aspire to do in their own cricket and sport.

"Nelson cricket has been growing like crazy over the last few years in terms of participation numbers and particularly in girls and women’s cricket.

"I hope we can inspire them that they could be doing this themselves one day."

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

Saturday, 21 January

11am - Central Hinds v Otago Sparks

2.40pm - Central Stags v Otago Volts

Tickets: www.cdcricket.co.nz

Ticket prices $5J $15 Adult online, or save with a family pass or mates pack

$20 Adult at the gate on game day

Under 5’s free entry

Spectator FAQ: www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/spectator-faq