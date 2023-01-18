Gina Brogi and Rob Fyfe appointed as Board Directors of NZ Rugby Commercial

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 16:15

New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC) has today announced the appointments of Gina Brogi and Rob Fyfe to its Board of Directors.

Brogi, a past President of Global Content Distribution for 20th Century Fox, and Fyfe, best known as a former CEO of Air New Zealand, are the final two Directors on NZRC’s nine-person Board.

Brogi and Fyfe are both New Zealand Rugby (NZR) appointed Directors, joining NZR Chair Dame Patsy Reddy, Deputy Chair Bailey Mackey and CEO Mark Robinson on the NZRC Board which is chaired by Ian Narev. The NZRC Board also includes New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) representative Richie McCaw and Silver Lake representatives Simon Patterson and Stephen Evans.

Brogi, a US-born New Zealander who lives in Nelson, holds roles as a Director for Les Mills International, video-on-demand technology platform SHIFT72 and non-profit environmental protection organisation Earth League International. As President of Global Distribution for 20th Century Fox, Brogi was responsible for the worldwide distribution of the company’s vast catalogue of film and television content during a time of unprecedented change as the global entertainment industry transitioned into a digitally led world.

Brogi said:

"I am passionate about contributing to New Zealand-based businesses that can have an impact and punch above their weight on a global scale. I share the country’s passion and pride for our remarkable teams and look forward to working with NZRC to expand our connection with fans worldwide and create sustainable growth."

Fyfe was Air New Zealand’s CEO from 2005 to 2012 and was credited with leading a transformation in the organisation’s strategy, culture and brand positioning as the national carrier became a recognised leader in the global aviation industry during his time at the helm. Fyfe brings 35 years’ experience as a strategic business advisor and leader within New Zealand and internationally. He was the Chair and CEO of merino wool clothing retailer Icebreaker (2013-2018) and is the current Chair of jewellers Michael Hill International. In 2021 he was awarded a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for services to business and tourism.

Fyfe said:

"My association with New Zealand Rugby which stretches back to my time at Air New Zealand where we were a major sponsor supporting the game and players at both grass roots and the elite level. As a passionate New Zealander, I have a deep respect for the role that rugby has in shaping our sense of national identity in Aotearoa and the role of rugby, and sport in general, in bringing our communities together and developing our young New Zealanders."

NZRC Chair Ian Narev said:

"We are delighted to have two such high calibre people join our Board, which is now complete. The Board has a diverse range of experiences and skills, and a shared passion for New Zealand rugby, and the opportunities ahead, particularly the use of digital technologies and channels to engage and connect with fans around the world."

BIOS

Gina Brogi

Gina is a dynamic and strategic global business leader who has demonstrated success in growing sustainable revenue while navigating digital transformation and disruption, reorganising and scaling multinational operations, implementing data-based decision making, and piloting teams through change and uncertainty. She was President of Global Distribution, Television Distribution for 20th Century Fox from 2016-2019 during which she transformed the strategy and culture during a time of unprecedented change as consumer demand shifted from cable and satellite delivered channels to direct to consumer digital streaming services. From 2007 -2016 Gina was 20th Century Fox’s Executive Vice President/Senior Vice President, Worldwide Pay TV and Subscription VOD. An experienced Director, she is currently on the Board of Les Mills International, entertainment technology start-up SHIFT72, as well as not-for-profit environmental protection organisation Earth League International, an organisation which takes an intelligence-led approach to protecting wildlife, oceans and forests from illegal trade and environmental crime. She has taken a leading role on advisory boards for Fox Beijing (2017-2019), Rede Telecine (2011-2019), Brazil’s market leading premium television service, and Premium Movie Partnership (2009-2012), the former subscription television service in Australia. Gina holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UCLA Anderson School.

Rob Fyfe

Rob is an experienced Director and investor, and former CEO of Air New Zealand, Rob is a non-executive Director of Air Canada (Chair of the Safety Committee), Chairman of Michael Hill International, Chairman of Fitout Solutions, Chairman of Auckland Labour Hire, a Director of Hammerforce Limited and an advisor to Craggy Range Wines and Emma Lewisham skincare. Rob also chairs the Executive Governance Board overseeing the upgrade of the New Zealand emergency services and first responder communications network, Chairs the leadership advisory group advising the Government on the introduction of legislation to help combat modern slavery and human trafficking and is an honorary advisor to the Asia New Zealand Foundation. As the former Chief Executive Officer of Air New Zealand (2005-2012) Rob was credited with driving a turnaround in the airline’s strategy, culture and brand positioning, leveraging emerging digital and social media technologies to build a leading position for Air New Zealand within the global aviation industry. He has served as Chair of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board and as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association. He also served as Chairman and CEO of Icebreaker (2013 - 2018) where he built the company up and helped broker the deal to sell to a large US apparel company. Rob holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) Honours degree, and an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce degree from Canterbury University in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is a Distinguished Fellow of Engineering New Zealand. Rob was appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in 2021 for services to business and tourism.