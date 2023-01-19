Parker vows to bully smaller opponent in Manchester showdown

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 09:40

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker plans to throw his weight around against Jack Massey as he looks to get himself back into title contention in Manchester on Saturday night.

"I’m going to smash him," Parker said of his looming bout with Massey, an elite cruiserweight who will be stepping up to heavyweight for the first time.

"He’s got big balls I’ll give him that," said Parker. "But there are divisions in boxing for a reason. I’m going to be the bigger man. I’m going to fight like the bigger man, back him up and push him back. I’m going to make him think about if he really wants to be in the heavyweight division."

Parker had the chance to eyeball local hero Massey at an open workout at Manchester’s Trafford Centre Shopping Complex on Wednesday.

It was the first time the pair have crossed paths since they rubbed shoulders at a training camp at Tyson Fury's gym that also featured fellow Kiwi David Nyika.

While Massey is considered durable and tough, he isn’t expected to trouble Parker.

"Let’s face it, if I lose I will be way down [the standings]. It will be like ‘where is Joseph Parker?’ I’ll be out of the picture," the Kiwi admitted.

Defeat is not, however, something he is genuinely contemplating.

"I’m in great shape. I’m ready to go. When I’m sleeping well and feeling good I am dangerous. I’ve put in the work, made the sacrifices, because I know what it takes to win."