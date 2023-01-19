Central Stags out to maintain Dream11 Super Smash lead in Nelson - CDCA

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 10:49

The Central Stags are top of the table, but star batsman Will Young says the team isn’t about to drop its guard as it heads into its first Dream11 Super Smash T20 at Nelson’s Saxton Oval in four years.

Saturday’s big match is not only a welcome return for the Stags in this format to their South Island home ground, but the first ever Dream11 Super Smash double bill at Saxton Oval - the Central Hinds set to play the Otago Sparks from 11am followed by the Stags against the Otago Volts at 2.40pm, with gates opening at 10am and tickets securing entry to both matches.

The Stags are holding a four-point lead over the Wellington Firebirds after six of the 10 rounds, with the Volts in third spot on 12 points in a tight leading group. The two top run-scorers in this summer’s T20 showcase, six-smashing Nelson Stag Josh Clarkson and Otago Volt Dean Foxcroft, will also be set to go head to head in the exciting upcoming clash.

Young is meanwhile fresh off slamming five consecutive sixes in a single over in Auckland where he blasted the team to its lastest victory with a head-turning 67 off 27 balls.

"It’s been a little while since we played Dream11 Super Smash here in Nelson, four years so the guys are looking forward to it," said Young.

"It’s a really nice ground, especially for white-ball cricket. The crowds get in behind it in Nelson, the sun’s mostly always shining as well, and there’s just a really good feeling every time we go to play cricket at Saxton Oval. So we’re fired up to get back out there and play some T20 cricket."

The last time the Stags played this format at the ground, England star Ben Stoke was playing for Canterbury and Jesse Ryder was starring for the Stags who took the victory. Young was also in good form in that match, and the majority of the team has played a T20 here before.

"We always seem to play the Canterbury Kings at Saxton Oval [in all formats] so it’s nice for the Stags to have different opposition there this time! And I’m sure the Central Hinds are looking forward to playing the Otago Sparks as well."

Kids are invited to come along to the end of training this Friday at Saxton Oval, for a special free event from 1.45pm to 3.30pm to meet the Central Stags and Hinds in person, score autographs, free posters and free tickets, and play some kid-friendly cricket skills games with the players themselves.

"The doubleheaders are exciting and it’s been awesome to have the Central Hinds around the traps with us throughout this competition in all the different venues, and we wish the Hinds all the best for their big game as well," said Young.

"For the Stags, we’re getting to the business end of the competition and we’re looking to keep getting wins under the belt and secure that Grand Final spot in just under four weeks’ time."

The 2023 Dream11 Super Smash Grand Final is scheduled for 11 February, with the top qualifier after 10 rounds gaining direct entry, and the second and third ranked teams playing off two days earlier in an Elimination Final for the right to join them.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

Saturday, 21 January

11am - Central Hinds v Otago Sparks

2.40pm - Central Stags v Otago Volts

Tickets: www.cdcricket.co.nz

Ticket prices $5J $15 Adult online, or save with a family pass or mates pack

$20 Adult at the gate on game day

Under 5’s are free entry

Spectator FAQ: www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/spectator-faq