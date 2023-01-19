Auckland City FC arrive in Spain

|
Auckland City FC arrived in Salou, Spain, for an intensive training camp ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022.
The club has also arranged three friendly matches with sixth-tier Spanish club Reus FC Reddis on Thursday 19 January 2023, Jeonbuk Motors on Sunday 22 January 2023, and Barcelona B on Wednesday 25 January 2023.
