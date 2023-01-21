National Champions crowned on the final day of the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint National Championships!

Saturday, 21 January, 2023 - 18:02

A stunning finish to the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, after a 2 year hiatus - 25 National Champion teams, 4 National 250m Dash Champions and the winner of the Corporate Challenge were crowned today!

Starting off with the turn races this morning varying from 500m - 1500m - crews took to the water, maneuvering their canoes around the tight turns to be dubbed the best of the best in the turn races. A skill that takes the whole team working together to achieve the perfect turn. Karāpiro provided pristine conditions for the day!

HOT (Nga Hoe Horo - Pawarenga) in the Premier Men 1500m, Kaiarahi Toa (Horouta Waka Hoe) in the Premier Women 1500m, MJ Māmā's (Haeata Ocean Sports - Napier) in the Master Women 1000m and Pineula Black (Akarana - Auckland North) in the Master Men 1000m. An upset in the XXX division, saw lane XX win the XX division

Today was the first day of adaptive racing, three teams took part in the 500m and 500m turn events - Paranaki (Te Puku o Te Ika Region), Crazy Cripples (Te Uranga o Te Rā Region) and Horouta ki Tai (Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne)

In the pinnacle 500m straight events - Pineula Mulivai from Akarana - Auckland North won gold in the Premier Men 500m, and Kaiarahi Toa from Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne in the Premier Women 500m.

In the Waka Ama NZ Corporate Challenge, 16 teams took part. Two time winners Te Wānanga o Raukawa were looking to clinche their third title! In the Championship final - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa won gold, 155 Whare Awhina (aka One Double Five Community House) Whāngārei winning silver and Mauao Adventurers taking home bronze.

"We enjoy sharing our event and atmosphere with our Corporate whānau - it is a great way to showcase the uniqueness and whānau vibe of our event" said CEO Lara Collins.

In the final W1 events of the week the following paddlers were crowned National Champions in the 250m Dash events - and all out sprint to the finish. The winners were as follows

J19 Men - Pharrel Grbic (Pakuranga Outrigger Canoe Club - Auckland) J19 Women - Adrianna Gesztey (Hei Matau Paddlers - Rotorua) Premier Men - Jake Suitauloa (Manukau Outriggers - Auckland South) Premier Women - Akayshia Williams (Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne)

Finally to finish the day our event was officially closed with a karakia from the hau kāinga Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā

Waka Ama NZ would like to thank all of the paddlers and whānau that make this event possible! The amazing kaimahi (volunteers) who worked day and night to ensure the event ran smoothly. Our sponsors and partners who supported the event. The local Cambrdige and Karāpiro community for supporting our waka ama whānau.

Waka Ama NZ now looks to the next events on the summer calendar - Takapuna Beach Cup (Takapuna - 17th - 19th Feb), Waka Ama Secondary School National Championships (Tikitapu - 27th - 31st March) and the Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals (Whitianga - 21st-23rd April).