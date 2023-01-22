Shearing champion out with injury - Shearing Sports NZ

Sunday, 22 January, 2023 - 17:05

Brett Roberts shearing at Waimate in 2019. On Saturday, 24 hours after winning a national fullwool title at Lumsden he badly cut a hand in a final at Winton and is out of shearing for several weeks. PHOTO / SSNZ

Handpiece slices tendon in shearer in champion's hand

New national Open fullwool shearing champion Brett "Kornie" Roberts expects to be out of shearing for several weeks after cutting a tendon in a competition mishap which ended his hopes of a second national title in 24 hours at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Mataura gun won the fullwool title (for a second time) during the Northern Southland Community Shears at Lowther Downs, near Lumsden, on Friday.

He was well on the way to a weekend double in the New Zealand Crossbred Lambs Open final on Saturday, when a lamb kicked out, sending the machinery slicing into the tendons of the "pinky" on his left hand.

It was with 16 of the 20 large lambs out of the way, but he was unable to finish the final, which was won by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan.

The two are among several starting to make noises in the Open grade threatening the hopes of the bigger names as the tension rises ahead of the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 2-4, the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti four weeks later, and the naming of two machine shearers in the New Zealand team for the 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Scotland in June.

"Definitely was a goal of mine," he said. "I was having a good shear, too, until the accident happened"

"Just had a kicker and a slight lack of concentration," he said. "Buried the comb into my pinky dropping into the long blow. Opened it up, and cut a tendon. A bit unlucky, but I’ll be back in no time - all going well."

Descendant from the tough Ngati Pahauwera shearing stock of Northern Hawke’s Bay, Roberts said he has surgery on Monday and expects to be out for several weeks, likely missing the February 11 Otago Shears near Balclutha, where he has the rare distinction of winning in all four grades from Junior to Open over the years.

He hopes he’s back for home show the Southern Shears a week later in Gore with plans to hit the track running for the three North Island shows leading into the week at the Golden Shears, where he won the Junior final in 2010 and the Senior final in 2014.

A Trojan of the shearing circuit nationwide, he is, however, yet to shear a Golden Shears or New Zealand Shears Open final, events not won by any South Island shearer since 1993