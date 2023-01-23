All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens squads named for Sydney

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 15:01

After a tantalising final, in their last appearance at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens, the All Blacks Sevens now turn their focus to preparing for the week ahead after departing for the HSBC Sydney Sevens in Australia today.

Lewis Ormond and new All Blacks Sevens signing Payton Spencer will join the squad. All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw and his team will be looking to continue to build on their championship standings lead across the ditch.

The travelling squad is: Akuila Rokolisoa, Amanaki Nicole, Brady Rush, Che Clark, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Lewis Ormond, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Payton Spencer, Regan Ware, Roderick Solo, Sam Dickson, Sione Molia.

Following a memorable and final appearance at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens, the Black Ferns Sevens have now set their sights on the HSBC Sydney Sevens in Australia.

Black Ferns Head Coach Cory Sweeney has made one change to the side that played in Hamilton. Alena Saili will be replaced with Tysha Ikenasio, after sustaining a calf injury during the tournament.

The travelling squad is: Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Jorja Miller, Michaela Blyde, Niall Guthrie, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka, Stacey Fluhler, Tenika Willison, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Tysha Ikenasio.

The Black Ferns Sevens depart for Australia tomorrow and will be available for interviews at the Auckland International Airport.

