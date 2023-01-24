SENZ to broadcast Border-Gavaskar Trophy series live from India

Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 - 12:32

SPORTS Entertainment Network and SENZ will have passionate Indian and Aussie fans based in New Zealand covered for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash, broadcasting the entire series live from India.

Every ball will be dissected and analysed throughout SENZ’s various radio and digital platforms. This includes live broadcasts across SENZ’s 28 radio stations such as SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260AM and SENZ Wellington 711am and digital platforms including the SENZ app.

Acclaimed commentator Adam Collins will lead the team throughout the series, with SEN’s Chief Sports Caller Gerard Whateley joining the action live from India for the Second Test in Delhi.

Indian fans can look forward to dedicated insight on their team, with the likes of Ravi Shastri, the esteemed former national coach, and Harsha Bhogle, India’s ‘voice of cricket’, joining SEN as experts. Award-winning Indian-Australian writer, Bharat Sundaresan, will also return.

The schedule of the Australia v India Test Series will be:

First Test: February 9-13, Nagpur

Second Test: February 17-21, Delhi

Third Test: March 1-5, Dharamsala

Fourth Test: March 9-13, Ahmedabad

SENZ Content Manager, Reuben Bradley said: "We know how passionate the Indian community are in New Zealand when it comes to the cricket, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this entire series live throughout SENZ. We have assembled a great team who will deliver plenty of insights and inner sanctum knowledge, providing an entertaining overview of each test match.

"SENZ prides itself on taking our audiences overseas to the big cricket tours and this is going to be big. It continues our fierce commitment to cricket listeners all over New Zealand."