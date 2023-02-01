Bike Month ready to roll for February 2023 - Bike Waikato

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 14:07

Bike Waikato is launching the third annual Bike Month, celebrating and encouraging bike use throughout the Waikato.

Bike Waikato co-chair Melissa Smith is excited about the event program. "With increasing funding for biking and a number of ongoing projects aimed at improving safety and comfort for people on two wheels, there is no better time to get on your bike, experience all that our region has to offer, and build your biking skills."

The roster of events includes Boon Art Bike Tours in Hamilton Central (7 February) and Frankton/Dinsdale (18 February), Big Bike Film Night (16 February), and Matamata Bike Day Out (25 February). Hamilton City Council are putting together several group rides, commuter pop-up stations, and skills sessions over the month. The Love Your Bike Day event is back this year and will be held at 10am on February 26 at Claudelands Park. Additionally, Bike Waikato is launching the inaugural Bike Friendly Business Awards to celebrate businesses that do their part to help people get around on two wheels.

There are also a number of month-long events, such as Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Tour de Coffee Culture, which both boast prizes up for grabs. Go Eco is running their Bike Hub throughout February to teach bicycle repair and maintenance skills, and HMS Trust is offering free bike education training.

"Our mission at Bike Waikato is to get more people on bikes safely. With the mix of events on offer, it will give everyone the chance to have fun and experience the benefits of riding a bike."

All events can be browsed at the Bike Waikato website: https://bikewaikato.org.nz/bikemonth/.