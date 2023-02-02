Central Stags, Hinds named for Hamilton - Central Districts Cricket

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 12:07

Ross Taylor and Doug Bracewell have returned for the Central Stags’ must-win Dream11 Super Smash clash with Northern Brave tomorrow evening, while young ManawatÅ« talent Sam Mackinder is celebrating selection in the Central Hinds squad for the first time.

Taylor returns from a groin injury that saw him miss the last two away games, while allrounder Bracewell returns from the BLACKCAPS squad.

Making way for the experienced pair in an expanded squad of 13 is wicketkeeper Bayley Wiggins, Ma’ara Ave set to take the gloves for the team in the big last round of the regular season.

A New Zealand MÄori Schoolgirls representative in recent seasons, Mackinder comes into the Central Hinds squad alongside fellow ManawatÅ« rep Ashtuti Kumar and Taranaki’s Emily Cunningham, with the experienced trio of Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen and Kerry Tomlinson unavailable for the Friday afternoon match with personal commitments.

The Stags will head into their game on equal points with Northern Brave men, with Brave holding the third spot on the table and the Stags in fourth spot by dint of net run rate. That means to lock in Finals qualification (only the top three teams progress), the Stags need to win against the defending men’s champion.

Tom Bruce (79 not out off 45 balls) and Will Young (53 off 33) are both coming off explosive half centuries in Dunedin where a stunning knock by young Volt Ben Lockrose snatched the match away at the death.

Bruce's ballistic 79 not out is one of the highest scores this season nationally, while Young has now scored two half tons from just four knocks.

One of two top-class left-arm spinners in the Stags alongside Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox is meanwhile the league's top wicket-taker, his career-best 4-28 in Dunedin propelling him to 15 victims from eight games at a 15.33 average.

Young Hawke’s Bay allrounder Flora Devonshire impressed for the Hinds in all facets of the game in Dunedin, the left-hander top-scoring with 39 off 27 balls, tidy with the ball and taking a great field catch.

The Hinds pushed the Sparks to the last over in a six-wicket win for their hosts that leaves the Hinds looking to get their elusive first win in tomorrow's last round, which will be the team's last T20 of the season.

Captain Natalie Dodd remains the leading run-scorer nationally in the women’s Dream11 Super Smash with 324 runs from nine innings, including four fifties - the most by any player in either the men’s or women’s league this summer.

Young right-hander Mackinder has impressed for ManawatÅ« in The Mike Shrimpton Trophy and scored a half century in Hamilton against Northern Districts A for Central Districts A earlier this season, in a match-winning century stand with Emma McLeod who is just back from the ICC Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.

The Hinds will remain in Hamilton to play Round Six of the national 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Saturday, with the one-day squad to be announced tomorrow.

The Central Stags will also be back in one-day mode over the Waitangi long weekend with a free admission Ford Trophy match against Northern Districts at Napier's McLean Park from 11am on Waitangi Day, Monday 6 February.

The Stags remain top of the Ford Trophy table, and will be back again at McLean Park for the final regular season round on Tuesday, 14 February, against Canterbury, both Ford Trophy matches with a free livestream.

Both the Central Stags and Hinds T20s tomorrow are live and on demand at Spark Sport as well as live on free to air TVNZ Duke, with livescoring at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Ford Trophy are free livestream games at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

ROUND 10

SEDDON PARK

Friday, 3 Febuary

3PM - Central Hinds v Northern Brave women

6.50PM - Central Stags v Northern Brave men

Both matches live on Spark Sport and TVNZ Duke

CENTRAL HINDS

Natalie Dodd - captain, wicketkeeper, Taranaki

Jess Watkin - vice-captain, ManawatÅ«

Georgia Atkinson - ManawatÅ«

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Priyanaz Chatterji - Overseas player

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Ashtuti Kumar - ManawatÅ«

Sam Mackinder - uncapped, ManawatÅ«

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

COACH - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce - captain, Taranaki

Ma’ara Ave - wicketkeeper, ManawatÅ«

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Bevan Small - ManawatÅ«

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - ManawatÅ« /Wairarapa

Ray Toole - ManawatÅ«

Will Young - Taranaki

COACH - Rob Walter

Unavailable contracted players

Dane Cleaver (BLACKCAPS in India)

Blair Tickner (BLACKCAPS in India)

Hannah Rowe (WHITE FERNS in South Africa)

Joey Field (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance (shoulder injury)

Liam Dudding (forearm injury)

Mikaela Greig (personal commitments)

Melissa Hansen (personal commitments)

Kerry Tomlinson (personal commitments)