Hinds debut in store for Waitangi Weekend one-dayer - Central Districts Cricket

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 12:18

Switching formats this weekend following this afternoon's full stop on their Dream11 Super Smash T20 campaign, the Central Hinds will play Northern Districts in the one-day format in Hamilton tomorrow as the back half of the national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield championship begins.

With a win and a washout among their five one-day rounds to date, the Hinds are aiming to move up from fifth spot on the one-day table, and have recalled pace bowler Monique Rees for the squad - one of three Nelson representatives in the team.

A Hinds one-day debutante will also be guaranteed, weather permitting, with two uncapped youngsters - Wairarapa allrounder Ocean Bartlett and Manawatu’s Sam Mackinder - selected in the twelve-strong squad for tomorrow.

Mackinder comes into the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield squad for the first time, while Bartlett is looking for her first cap in this format after having contributed to the Hinds in Dream11 Super Smash for the past two seasons.

The match will be livestreamed (free) and live-scored at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am tomorrow, with the toss scheduled for 10am.

The top of the table Central Stags will also be in one-day mode this weekend against Northern Districts, hosting the men’s one-day squad at Napier’s McLean Park on Waitangi Day Monday from 11am in The Ford Trophy, with livescores and a free livestream at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

Manawatu’s Mikaela Greig, Hawke’s Bay’s Kerry Tomlinson and Wairarapa’s Melissa Hansen are all unavailable this weekend with personal commitments.

Round Six, 2022/23

Northern Districts v CENTRAL HINDS

Seddon Park, Hamilton

10.30am - Saturday 4 Febuary 2023

CENTRAL HINDS SQUAD

Natalie Dodd - captain and wicketkeeper, Taranaki

Jess Watkin - vice-captain, Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - uncapped, Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Flora Devonshire - Hawke's Bay

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Sam Mackinder - uncapped, Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke's Bay

Monique Rees - Nelson

Head Coach: Jamie Watkins

Contracted players unavailable for selection

Hannah Rowe (WHITE FERNS in South Africa)

Kerry Tomlinson (personal commitments)

Melissa Hansen (personal commitments)

Mikaela Greig (personal commitments)