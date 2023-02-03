TAB NZ reaches quarter-million milestone

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 12:48

Kiwi sports and racing fans are in the game more than ever, with a record 250,000 customers placing a bet through TAB NZ’s digital channels in the past year.

The number of active customers through tab.co.nz and the TAB Mobile app in the past year is up 11% from the corresponding year through to the end of January 2022, when 225,000 customers placed a bet.

"We’ve made great strides in the last year to offer a world-class betting experience, and it’s great that Kiwis want to get involved," Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Jodi Williams says.

"On the back of customer improvements like boosted odds in sports and racing, and removing deductions from racing, our customers have embraced some of the amazing events we’ve had over the past year.

"The Women’s Rugby World Cup saw rugby fans get involved in betting on women’s rugby in record numbers, the Melbourne Cup produced another record-breaking year, and the FIFA World Cup was a huge way to round out 2022."

"We’re looking forward to 2023 as well, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand headlining a huge year that includes the Rugby World Cup in France, more UFC fight nights, the Super Bowl in 10 days and exciting autumn racing just around the corner. Whatever your sporting or racing love, we’ve got it on offer at TAB NZ."

Since August, an average of 78,000 customers have been betting with TAB NZ each week, up from 70,000 for the same period in the previous year.

"Kiwi punters are loyal punters, and we want our racing codes, national sporting organisations and communities to thrive.

"The best way for New Zealanders to do that is by betting with TAB NZ, as every dollar spent with us helps to fuel racing, sports and communities all over the country, and we want to thank those loyal customers who get in the game through TAB NZ," Jodi Williams says.