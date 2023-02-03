ASB Classic raises over $60,000 for Youthline

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 15:57

Coco Gauff and Richard Gasquet weren’t the only winners from the 2023 ASB Classic.

The tournament saw players and tournament partners rally together to raise over $60,000 for youth mental health charity Youthline.

Thank you to all who supported the cause throughout the tournament, including all who donated on finals day, and special mention to partners Manuka Doctor and ASB.

The ASB Aces for Youthline raised a total of $17,725 over the two-week tournament, with ASB donating $25 donated for each of the 709 Aces served.

The final ASB Classic Auction for Youthline item is up for grabs on TradeMe and it’s a yellow Le Coq Sportif T-Shirt signed by ASB Classic Men’s Champion Richard Gasquet.

Will this fetch higher than the $2000 paid for Coco Gauff’s signed shoes? Like all previous auction items, 100% of the proceeds of this auction will go this great Youthline.

Funds raised throughout the ASB Classic will enable Youthline to expand the organisation’s midnight to 8am crisis phone service into a full phone and text Helpline over this time. It will enable staffing and delivery of this critical service at the time of the night that many young people need it the most.

To donate or learn more about Youthline go to youthline.co.nz

ASB Classic 2023 Champion, Richard Gasquet signed T-Shirt

Your opportunity to own the 2023 ASB Classic Men's Champion’s signed t-shirt!

Gasquet turns back the clock with ASB Classic victory

Frenchman Richard Gasquet turned back the clock as the 37-year old upset hometown favourite Cameron Norrie in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Norrie won the first set 6-4 and was up in the second but lost it 6-4 and as 3-0 up in the final set before Gasquet fought back again to claim the final set 6-4 and the match that seems so unlikely.

"I wouldn’t think I would win the title. Last time was in 2018," said Gasquet. "I am 37 this year so when I came here if you told me that I would win, I wouldn’t believe it. It is incredible.

Congratulations to our 2023 ASB Classic champion.

Read more at asbclassic.co.nz

Favourite Coco Gauff claims women’s title at ASB Classic

She came in as the hot favourite and despite the trials and tribulations of Auckland’s big wet, Coco Gauff triumphed at the ASB Classic.

She accounted for qualifier Rebeka Mazarova from Spain 6-1 6-1 after another lengthy rain delay in the middle of the match at the ASB Tennis Arena.

The 18-year-old scored her first win on her favoured hard surface for three years.

"Honestly, it’s been a great week for me despite the rain. I couldn’t ask for a better start to my season. It’s my first title on hard since I was 15."

She most definitely won the hearts of tennis fans around New Zealand. We look forward to seeing our 2023 ASB Classic women's champion back in Auckland in years to come.

Read more at asbclassic.co.nz

