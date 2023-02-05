Cleaver returns, Small recall as Central Stags named for Napier - Central Districts Cricket

Sunday, 5 February, 2023 - 13:13

Cleaver returns, small recall for top-of-the-table ford trophy

Ford Trophy leaders the Central Stags are looking to move on from the gut-punch of missing out on this season's Dream11 Super Smash finals as they go up against Northern Districts in a top-of-the-table free admission one-dayer tomorrow in Napier.

The Stags welcome back Dane Cleaver from the BLACKCAPS, the wicketkeeper-batsman set to face off against his first cousin Kane Williamson who makes a rare Ford Trophy appearance in a strong ND squad.

Fresh off his Dream11 Super Smash recall after an injury-enforced absence of almost four years, experienced Manawatu allrounder Bevan Small has been named in The Ford Trophy squad for the first time since November 2018 - and if in the playing XI, will play his first home Ford Trophy match at Napier’s McLean Park since 2015.

Small has 33 matches under his belt in this format, his 47 wickets including a bag of 5/45.

Northern Districts sit in second spot on the one-day table, just two points behind the Stags which means ND could snatch the lead in this penultimate round if the visitors have the better day.

They're coming off a hiding in Hamilton in this format against the Stags, however.

Another win to the Central Stags will see them become the first team to book tickets to the playoffs in Queenstown for the second year running (after having qualified top last season), where the top three teams will slug it out for the trophy.

Tomorrow's free entry Waitangi Day match is live-streamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz with the toss at 10.30am and first ball at 11am.

Round Nine, 2022/23

CENTRAL STAGS v Northern Districts

McLean Park, Napier

11am - Monday 6 February 2023

FREE ADMISSION

SEE FULL SEASON SCHEDULE

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Dane Cleaver (w) - Manawatu

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Bevan Small - Manawatu

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Will Young - Taranaki

Head Coach: Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance - Wairarapa (shoulder injury)

Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay (forearm injury)

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay (BLACKCAPS recovery)

Northern Districts:

Jeet Raval (c)

Joe Carter

Katene Clarke

Kristian Clarke

Henry Cooper

Brett Hampton

Scott Kuggeleijn

Tim Pringle

Tim Seifert (w)

Neil Wagner

Joe Walker

Freddy Walker

Kane Williamson

Follow the campaign with hashtags: #fordtrophy #lovethestags