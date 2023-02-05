Cleaver returns, Small recall as Central Stags named for Napier - Central Districts Cricket

|
Cleaver returns, small recall for top-of-the-table ford trophy
Ford Trophy leaders the Central Stags are looking to move on from the gut-punch of missing out on this season's Dream11 Super Smash finals as they go up against Northern Districts in a top-of-the-table free admission one-dayer tomorrow in Napier.
The Stags welcome back Dane Cleaver from the BLACKCAPS, the wicketkeeper-batsman set to face off against his first cousin Kane Williamson who makes a rare Ford Trophy appearance in a strong ND squad.
Fresh off his Dream11 Super Smash recall after an injury-enforced absence of almost four years, experienced Manawatu allrounder Bevan Small has been named in The Ford Trophy squad for the first time since November 2018 - and if in the playing XI, will play his first home Ford Trophy match at Napier’s McLean Park since 2015.
Small has 33 matches under his belt in this format, his 47 wickets including a bag of 5/45.
Northern Districts sit in second spot on the one-day table, just two points behind the Stags which means ND could snatch the lead in this penultimate round if the visitors have the better day.
They're coming off a hiding in Hamilton in this format against the Stags, however.
Another win to the Central Stags will see them become the first team to book tickets to the playoffs in Queenstown for the second year running (after having qualified top last season), where the top three teams will slug it out for the trophy.
Tomorrow's free entry Waitangi Day match is live-streamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz with the toss at 10.30am and first ball at 11am.
Round Nine, 2022/23
CENTRAL STAGS v Northern Districts
McLean Park, Napier
11am - Monday 6 February 2023
FREE ADMISSION
CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD
Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Dane Cleaver (w) - Manawatu
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay
Brett Randell
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Bevan Small - Manawatu
Ben Smith - Whanganui
Ray Toole - Manawatu
Will Young - Taranaki
Head Coach: Rob Walter
Contracted players unavailable for selection:
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay (shoulder injury)
Seth Rance - Wairarapa (shoulder injury)
Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay (forearm injury)
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay (BLACKCAPS recovery)
Northern Districts:
Jeet Raval (c)
Joe Carter
Katene Clarke
Kristian Clarke
Henry Cooper
Brett Hampton
Scott Kuggeleijn
Tim Pringle
Tim Seifert (w)
Neil Wagner
Joe Walker
Freddy Walker
Kane Williamson
