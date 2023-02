Busy weekend for shearing sports - five shows counted

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 11:43

One of the busiest weekends on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar has ended with five competitions throughout the country from Friday to Monday.

The busiest, on a weekend which also included a World Shearing record in Southland and a major charity shearing fundraiser in Central Otago , was the string of thee shearing and woolhandling competitions in the central North Island, at the Dannevirke A and P Show on Friday, the Rangitikei Shearing Sports on Saturday, and the Aria Waitangi Day Sports on Monday.

Many competetitors were at all three.

The other petitions were the shearing-only North Kaipara Paparoa show in orthland and the Inangahua A and P show’s Reefton Shears in the South Island, both on Saturday.

The season, with 30 competitoions held since the start of October - double the number held last season amid multiple Covid-19 cancellations, steps-up further this weekend with most of the top competitors at the historic Otago Shears shearing and woolhandling championships near Balclutha on Saturday, when there are also shearing-only competitions at the Northern Wairoa and Te Puke A and P shows in the North Isand.

RESULTS from the Dannevirke A and P Show Shearing and Woolhandling Championships on Friday, February 3, 2023

Shearing:

Open final: Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 16min 18sec, 56.65pts, 1; Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 16min 16sec, 59pts, 2; David Gordon (Masterton) 16min 55sec, 59.15pts, 3; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17min 7sec, 59.65pts, 4.

Senior final: Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 10mins 49sec, 39.25pts, 1; Paul Swann (Wairoa) 10min 54sec, 40.5pts, 2; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 10min 39sec, 41.55pts, 3; Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 11min 24sec, 45.6pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Bruce Grace (Wairoa) 6min 31sec, 23.95pts, 1; Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 6min 59sec, 27.15pts, 2; Tomos Davis (Denbigh, Wales) 7min 44sec, 29.8pts, 3; Michael Buick (Pongaroa) 7min 33sec, 31.65pts, 4.

Junior final(3) sheep): Daniel Rogers (Eketahuna) 5min 43sec, 28.48pts, 1; Coby Lambert (Raupunga) 5min 30sec, 32.5pts, 2; Chad Duffy (Eketahuna) 5min 47sec, 34.02pts, 3; Paddy Dunne (Ireland) 6min, 38pts, 4.

Novice final (1 sheep): Ila Matheson (Prince Edward Island, Canada) 4mins, 17pts, 1; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 5min 30sec, 25.5pts, 2; Sam Fletcher 5min 37sec, (Havelock North) 36.85pts, 3; Waiari Puna (Napier) 39.6pts, 4.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 26.534pts, 1; Joel Henare Gisborne/Motueka) 35.964pts, 2; Chelsea Collier (Hamilton) 42.252pts, 3.

Senior final: Amy Bell (Weber) 47.622pts, 1; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 52.268pts, 2; Tuawhiorangi Harrison 78.11pts, 3.

Junior final: Waimarama Armstrong (Taharoa) 37.87pts 1; Jevana Manson (Piopio) 42.754pts, 2; Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere/Feilding) 54.38pts, 3.

Novice: Jade Hikawai (Dannevirke) 24.06pts, 1; Eleri Bradley (Papatawa) 29.63pts, 2; Lily Manson (Piopio) 36.79pts, 3; Natalia Renata (Hastings) 48.13pts, 4; Keisha Reiri (Masterton/Piopio) 50.18pts, 5; Moana Cashell (-) 53.03pts, 6.

RESULTS from the Rangitikei Shearing Sports North Island Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Marton War Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 4, 2023:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 16min 46.47sec, 53.874pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 15min 26.2sec, 55.31pts, 2; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 16min 7.23sec, 56.962pts, 3; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 15min 25.76sec, 57.138pts, 4; David Gordon (Masterton) 16min 36.51sec, 59.776pts, 5; Angus Moore (Seddon) 15min 16.04sec, 63.352pts, 6.Senior final (10 sheep): Cory Barrowcliffe )Piopio) 10min 41.09sec, 41.155pts, 1; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 10min 56.41sec, 43.121pts, 2; Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 10min 51.36sec, 43.368pts, 3; Clay Harris (Piopio) 10min 25.71sec, 44.686pts, 4; Mark Ferguson (Elsthorpe) 12min 16.88sec, 47.844pts, 5; Maredud Pyrs (Pentre-Foelas, Wales) 11min 8.05sec, 55.903pts, 6.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Bruce Grace (Wairoa) 4min 54.84sec, 22.992pts, 1; Dalton Tangiwai (Pahiatua) 5min 31.74sec, 24.837pts, 2; Dylan Young (Gisborne) 5min 4.83sec, 27.242pts, 3; Callum Bosley (Camelford, England) 4min 54.01sec, 27.701pts, 4; Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 5min 42.46sec, 30.623pts, 5; Owen Leroux (Llandello, Wales) 5min 21.86sec, 32.343pts, 6.

Junior final (5 sheep): Jake Goldsbury (Waitotara) 7min 42.74sec, 36.537pts, 1; Daniel Rogers (Eketahuna) 9min 11.83sec, 37.992pts, 2; Pat Corrigan (Curragh, Ireland) 9min 22.05sec, 38.103pts, 3; Marshall Buckman (Apiti) 9min 12.22sec, 41.211pts, 4; Emma Kendrick (Feilding) 9min 22.87sec, 42.944pts, 5; Tyron Cochrane (Goodooga, NSW) 7min 38.35sec, 43.718pts, 6.

Novice (1 sheep): Waiari Puna (Napier) 4min 34.51sec, 22.726pts, 1; Summer Prichard (Pongaroa) 3min 8.33sec, 26.417pts, 2; Ila Matheson (Prince Edward Island, Canada) 2min 27.52sec, 27.376pts, 3; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 6min 20.19sec, 30.01pts, 4; Sam Fletcher (Havelock North) 3min 50.08sec, 30.504pts, 5; Te Anna Phillips (Taumarunui) 4min 10.95sec, 30.548pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Chelsea Collier (Hamilton) 77.75pts, 1; Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 93pts, 2’ Ngaio Hanson (Eketahuna) 93.13pts, 3; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 102.75pts, 4; Samantha Gordon (Masterton) 108.06pts, 5; Maryanne Baty (Gisborne) 137.9pts, 6.

Senior final: Te Anna Phillips (Taumarunui) 50.29pts, 1; Summer Pritchard (Pongaroa) 57.064pts, 2; Vinnye Phillips (Taumarunui) 65.84pts, 3; Rahera Kerr (Piopio) 70.69pts, 4;Ashleight Ostler (Marton) 75.644pts, 5; Amy Bell (Weber) 88.288pts, 6.

Junior final: Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere/Feilding) 87.9pts, 1; Alisha Te Huia (Marton) 94.68pts, 2; Makayla Neil (Taumarunui) 96.25pts, 3; Kirwyn Kara-Rogers 104.06pts, 4; Ngahuia Salmond (Te Kuiti) 126.32pts, 5; Waiari Puna (Napier) 129.87pts, 6.

Novice final: Keisha Reiri (Masterton/Piopio) 33.97pts, 1; Eleri Bradley (Papatawa) 43.932pts, 2; Crystal Newton (Piopio) 56.562pts, 3; Kalyah Ferguson (Waipawa) 62.41pts, 4; Ila Matheson (Prince Edward Island, Canada) 65.21pts, 5; Moana Cashell (-) 71.838pts, 6.’

Results from the North Kaipara A and P Show Shears at Paparoa on Saturday, February 4, 2023:

Open final (12): Dane Phillips (Kaiwaka) 10min 19sec, 40.36pts, 1; Phil Wedd (Napier/Silverdale) 10min 18sec, 42.73pts, 2; Neville Osborne (Dargaville) 10min 49sec, 47.03pts, 3.

Senior final (6 sheep): Tama Nahona (Whanganui/Kaiwaka) 6min 34sec, 27.19pts, 1; Alan Boler (Wellsford) 7min 32sec, 32.43pts, 2; Graham McConnell 8min, 34.83pts, 3.

Intermediate final (3 sheep): Rex Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 5min 38sec, 28.9pts, 1; Keanau Andrews (Okaihau) 6min 12sec, 37.26pts, 2.

Junior final (2 sheep): Gus Berger 3min 39sec, 28.45pts, 1; Malcolm Nahona (Kaiwaka) 5min 20sec, 33.5pts, 2; Tessa Berger 5min 45sec, 38.25pts, 3.

Novice: Sam Story, 1.

Veterans (2 sheep) Ralph Smith 3min 5sec, 20.25pts, 1; Jeff Wood 2min 46sec, 23.3pts, 2; Gary Rix 2min 48sec, 24.4pts, 3.

RESULTS of the Reefton Shears at the Inangahua A and P Show at Reefton on Saturday, February 4, 2023:

Open final (20 lambs): Jason Win (Ikamatua/Hamilton, Vic) 15min 48.44sec, 58.25pts, 1; Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 16min 6.69sec, 61.18pts, 2; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 16min 11.34sec, 61.52pts, 3; Floyd Haare (Ohai/Bainham) 14min 56.38sec, 62.62pts, 4.

Open Plate (10 lambs): Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 9min 49.25sec, 38.66pts, 1; Dave Brooker (Rangiora) 9min 49.29sec, 40.56pts, 2; Nick Nalder (Takaka) 9min 26.69sec, 41.23pts, 3; Geoff Homes (Loburn) 10min 9.16sec, 43.66pts, 4.

Senior final (8 sheep): Blake Crooks (Rangiora) 9min 13.05sec, 36.78pts, 1; Reuben King (Kaiapoi) 9min 9.46sec, 37.35pts, 2; Timo Hicks (Tapawera) 9min 16.1sec, 38.93pts, 3; Hamish Barker (Tapawera) 11min 3.38sec, 48.42pts, 4.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Dylan Hamlin (Bainham) 8min 41.43sec, 37.42pts, 1; Alex Kiriakos (England) 9min 4.57sec, 37.48pts, 2; Tim Hogg Rolleston) 9min 3.03sec, 43.65pts, 3; Aaron Win (Reefton) 9min 51.31sec, 45.07pts, 4.

Junior final (2 sheep): Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 4min 52.82sec, 25.14pts, 1; Amy McNeill (Scotland) 5min 24.25sec, 34.213pts, 2.

Blades final (5 lambs): Alan Oldfield (Geraldine/Hutt Valley) 13min 56.47sec, 50.42pts, 1; Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) 14min 41.94sec, 51.5pts, 2; Phil Oldfield (Geraldine) 15min 29.09sec, 55.6pts, 3; Mike McConnell (Albury) 15min 30.68sec, 57.53pts, 4.

Classic shear (6 sheep): Frank Bint (Tapawera) 7min 20.03sec, 30.33pts, 1; Thomas Lambert (Christchurch) 6min 55.72sec, 32.95pts, 2; Sam Win (Reefton) 6min 13.02sec, 32.98pts, 3; Kerry Win (Westport) 8min 7.65sec, 55.05pts, 4.

Clean shear (2 sheep - Open 3 min, Senior 4 mins, Intermediate 5 mins): Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 4.5pts, 1; Reuben King (Kaiapoi) 5pts, 2; Dave Broker (Rangiora) 6pts, 3; Floyd Haare (Ohai/Bainham) 6.5pts, 4.

Blades (2 lambs) v Machines (4 lambs): Machines (Lydia Thomson 6min 45.28sec, 26.51pts; Jock Fitzpatrick 6min 38.56pts) 56.192pts, beat Blades (Tim Hogg 5min 12.31sec, 33.62pts; Allen Gemmell 4min 45.81sec, 45.79pts) 79.406pts.

Speed/Clean Shear:

Ikamatua Hotel Speedshear:

Open Speedshear: Travers Baigent 20.26sec, 1; Floyd Haare 20.3sec, 2; Lyall Windleburn 20.37sec, 3.

Senior Speedshear: Allan Oldfield 25.64sec, 1; Blake Crooks 25.93sec, 2; Reuben King 26.91sec, 3.

Junior/Intermediate cleanshear: Lydia Thomson, 1; Aaron Win, 2; Alex Kiriakos, 3.

Farmers cleanshear: Aaron Win, 1; Ken O’Malley, 2.

RESULTS of the Aria Waitangi Day Sports shearing and woolhandling at Aria, King Country, on Monday, February 6, 2023:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 14min 58sec, 50.5pts, 1; Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 15min 33sec, 51pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 13min 53sec, 52.5pts, 3; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 16min 57sec, 54.95pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Clay Harris (Piopio) 10min. 35.7pts, 1; Cory Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 10min 19sec, 35.75pts, 2; Paul Swann (Wairoa) 10min 21sec, 36.25pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 10min 21sec, 36.55pts, 4.

Intermediate final (7 sheep): Bruce Grace (Napier) 8min 40sec, 32.5714pts, 1; Sean Fagan (Te Kuiti) 8min 15sec, 36.0357pts, 2; Owen Le Roux (Llandello, Wales) 9min 39sec, 37.5214pts, 4.

Junior final (5 sheep): Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 8min 40sec, 31pts, 1; Amber Peetersen (Norway) 9min 9sec, 32.85pts, 2; Tyron Cochrane (Goodooga, NSW) 8min 17pts, 33.65pts, 3; Coby Lambert (Raupunga) 8min 58sec, 39.7pts, 4.

Novice final (2 sheep): Trent Alabaster (Taihape) 5min 42sec, 24.1pts, 1; Ila Matheson (Prince Edwaed Island) 5min 57sec, 24.85pts, 2; Sam Fletcher (Havelock North) 6min 56sec, 31.8pts, 3; Ngawaka Karaitiana (Piopio) 6min 2se.5.6pts, 4.

Woolhanding:

Open final: Sue Turner (Taumarunui) 164.8pts, 1; Chelsea Collier (Hamilton) 179.6pts, 2; Dayna Te Aho (Hastings) 230pts, 3.

Senior final: Vinnniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 114pts, 1; Te Ana Phillips (Taumarunui) 115.8pts, 2; Tia Manson (Piopio) 136.6pts, 3.

Junior: Liekisha Ruki-George (Piopio) 81pts, 1; Sidney Baker (-) 95.2pts, 2; Atiri Barrowcliffe (Aria) 156.4pts, 3.