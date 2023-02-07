NZ Rugby announces All Blacks home Tests in Auckland and Dunedin

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 16:01

The All Blacks will play two Tests on home turf this year against South Africa in Auckland and Australia in Dunedin.

The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship 2023 schedule will see the All Blacks play South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland on Saturday 15 July. The Bledisloe Cup returns to Dunedin for the first time since 2017, in a rare afternoon home Test match (2.35PM kick off) for the All Blacks at Forsyth Barr Stadium on 5 August.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said:

"The Rugby Championship is an exciting but tough draw."

"Playing the Argentinians in Argentina is an exciting challenge after not being there since 2019. With the challenges of stadium availability in Australasia, we are delighted to play this huge South African Test at Mt Smart. We believe it’s key for the connection with our fans to have this massive game in our backyard and can’t wait.

"The Dunedin Test is also equally important for us because it’s our last chance to play in front of our fans before we head off for an exciting Rugby World Cup."

The two home Tests will be part of a 2023 schedule which will see the All Blacks play five Tests in the build up to the Rugby World Cup in France in September.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) Head of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said it was important to the All Blacks to be able to play in Aotearoa in a Rugby World Cup year.

"Although there is a shortened Rugby Championship schedule, there will no doubt be an edge to the Test matches played this year. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup remain vitally important to New Zealand Rugby, I know Foz [Foster] and the team are looking forward to the season kicking off as they continue to build ahead of the Rugby World Cup in September."

The All Blacks Test matches will be broadcast exclusive to Sky, live and on demand. Pre-sale and public sale tickets to the All Blacks Test Matches will go on sale in early May, with exact dates to be confirmed. The Black Ferns schedule will also be announced in due course.

All Blacks 2023 Test Schedule

The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship

vs Argentina, Saturday 8 July, Estadio Malvinas Argentina, MENDOZA

vs South Africa, Saturday 15 July, 7.05PM, Mt Smart Stadium, AUCKLAND

vs Australia, 29 July, location and time TBC (Bledisloe Cup match one)

Bledisloe Cup (match two)

vs Australia, Saturday 5 August, 2.35PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN

Test Match

vs South Africa, Friday 25 August, 7.30PM, Twickenham Stadium, LONDON

About the Bledisloe Cup

Lord Bledisloe, Governor General of New Zealand from 1930 to 1935, bequeathed a trophy to the New Zealand Rugby Union with his name on it for perpetual competition between the All Blacks and Wallabies. The two countries have been playing for the Bledisloe Cup since 1931 and it is the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in rugby union.

The All Blacks are current holders of the Bledisloe Cup.