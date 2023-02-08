NRL Maori teams aiming high this week - Rotorua Lakes Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 10:04

When the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars MÄori players put on their jerseys on Saturday they will be reaching for the stars.

This year’s men’s and women’s teams jersey design is based around Matariki a cluster of stars also known as Pleiades or the Seven Sisters and has been designed by David Panapa.

Matariki is a special occasion on the New Zealand calendar, signalling the MÄori New Year. It is a time to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present and plan for the year ahead.

Panapa also designed last year’s playing kit.

"I completely stepped outside of the box regarding the design [for this year]. I wanted to create a design based around some MÄori legendary pÅ«raku (stories) so people outside of Aotearoa could learn some stories about the MÄori world."

"The MÄori figure on the front of the jersey represents Ranginui, the Sky Father. In Te Ao MÄori (MÄori world) knowledge and life originate in the realm of Ranginui." "PapatÅ«Änuku, the Earth Mother, is represented on the back of the jerseys referencing the land, the birthplace of all things and the place to which they return."

Panapa says he is proud of the jersey and what it represents.

"It’s humbling to see our NRL MÄori All Stars tÄne and wÄhine wear the jersey with pride. For MÄori, if we understand the kÅrero of the design or the kaupapa, then we will go into battle with a purpose."

The Indigenous All Stars jersey was designed by Australian artist Carissa Paglino and it celebrates and recognises the Torres Strait Islanders and indigenous cultures of Australia.

Rotorua locals will get the opportunity to see both jerseys first hand when all 196 players will be presented with their jerseys at Thursday’s Rotorua Night Market (weather dependant).

The NRL Indigenous All Stars fixture gets underway at the Rotorua International Stadium this Saturday.

Prior to the kick-off of the men’s game between the Aotearoa New Zealand MÄori TÄne versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the MÄori WÄhine All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars, and a league clash between the New Zealand MÄori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars.

Details can be found here.

Gates open at 1.15pm and the Indigenous women’s game kicks-off at 3.30pm, followed by the men’s game getting underway at 5.45pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster click here.