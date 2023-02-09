A winner all the way - shearer Lydia Thomson - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 13:06

A North Canterbury sports hope who once dreamed of riding winners on the racetrack has found a niche winning as a shearer.

Having had fleeting moments with the champion Winx and a Gai Waterhouse Melbourne Cup runner while helping work racehorses in New South Wales, Lydia Thomson (pictured), of Rangiora, abandoned dreams of being a raceday jockey because of what was needed to keep-down the weight.

Two years ago, at the age of 29, she took to shearing and is now making every post a winner, a victory at the Inangahua A and P Show’s Reefton Shears last Saturday, - ironically at a racecourse - being her eighth win, in 12 Junior shearing finals in the three months of competition in the 2022-2023 season, more than anyone else in any grade in about 30 shows to date on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar.

There were alas just two in her grade in Reefton, but with a couple of national title wins earlier in the season she will be shearing at major shearing and woolhandling events the Otago Shears, near Balclutha, this Saturday, and the Southern Shears, a week later on February 17-18, on her way to the Golden Shears goal in Masterton on March 2-4.

"I’ll have to shear a lot better then than I did in my Juniors at the weekend, that's for sure," she said.

Nationwide there are two other A and P show shearing-only events on Saturday, Northern Wairoa’s Arapohue Show, near Dargaville, and at Te Puke, the only Bay of Plenty show competition this summer.

Veteran shearer and competition organiser Sam won, whose son, Jason, won the Reefton Open final to end a short trip home from Australia, encountered Thomson when he was running the Reefton competition, and observed: "She’s pretty focused."

His own son, Jason Win, on a three-week trip home from Australia, won the major honour, the Open title, in a four-man final of 20 sheep.

Thomson had travelled about 240km to find out she was in the proverbial two-horse race, with just one opponent, making it a comparative shot’s-eye of adding Reefton to the season’s other wins, at shows in Rangiora, Ashburton, Christchurch, Nelson, Duvauchelle, Winton, and Tapawera.

They included national titles at the Corriedale championships in Christchurch and the Crossbred Lambs championships at Winton, she was also runner-up in the Waimate Shears’ New Zealand longwool championship and the fullwool championships at Lumsden.

While disappointed with the turnout in her grade on Saturday - she didn’t reckon she "deserved" to claim another red ribbon in the circumstances, she did make the most of the trip better of the day by teaming with Senior shearer Jock Fitzpatrick to win possibly the first match between a machine shearing team and a blade shearing team.

They shore four sheep each, and beat a team of former New Zealand World Championships team member Allen Gemmell and Tim Hogg, both also from Canterbury.

She also won a Junior and Intermediate cleanshear a few hours later at the Ikamatua Hotel.

Turning her back on the horses, pre-training and spelling operation The Hermitage, at The Oaks, about 20 minutes from Camden, NSW - where, she stresses, she didn’t get to "personally" ride Winx - Thomson returned to North Canterbury, where she’d grown-up on a small block around Oxford, with sheep, cattle, chooks, pigs - and horses.

She had been doing a jockey’s apprenticeship, and had the weight down to 50kg, but says she didn’t feel healthy doing it.

"How I got the shearing bug was I was doing some part-time shed-handing when a shearer from an outside gang was on lend for the day at one of our sheds," she said. "He just asked me what my background of work was, I told him I rode race horses in Australia, and had done some building work and labouring in New Zealand over the years."

"After hearing I had a background in physical jobs he said you should become a shearer and I said ‘Okay, haha."

The same shearer took her "under his wing and taught me to shear from the get go.

"I would go to sheds that he was working at and shear the last sides of some of his sheep during the runs and shear through the breaks," she said.

"We would go and do some life style blocks to get practice in too, or when he wasn't rostered on to work we would set up a hungry stand in sheds the other guys from his crew were working," Thomson said. "Basically any chance I had to get some practice in I took, till I was ready to get my own stand."

She’s in just her second season, and said: "It was great to find shearing, because it’s the only Job I've felt the same kind of passion towards as I did at the time as wanting to be a jockey."

On Saturday, at Carterhope Estate woolshed, in Carterhope Rd, Te Houka, about 12km south of Balclutha, she’ll be in the heart of passion, with more than 100 shearers and woolhandlers expected, many with the same dream of winning at the Golden Shears n three weeks’ time. The race is on.