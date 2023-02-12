NRL All Stars fixture delivers a cultural extravaganza in Rotorua - Rotorua Lakes Council

Sunday, 12 February, 2023 - 11:40

Harvey Norman All Stars in Rotorua has been an amazing week of culture, connection and football says NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

"More than 17,600 fans attended the three matches live and experienced a spectacle truly unique in world sport.

"The cultural connection we saw throughout the week was inspiring - the moving pÅhiri, seeing youth embrace their culture with pride, and the hundreds of fans at the Harvey Norman store signing and the jersey presentations.

"The men and women of both the touch football and rugby league teams have been outstanding role models for the communities they represent," Abdo says.

Each team laid down their challenge to their opponents that not only fired up the players but excited the crowd.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said it wasn’t just the games that lifted the spirit of the city.

"We loved the games but more than that, this event has celebrated cultures. MÄori are the youngest indigenous culture in the world and Indigenous Australian are the oldest so this event was very meaningful.

"It has been a huge honour for us to host the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars games and players.

"This was more than a game and we’ve appreciated the time that all teams took to connect with our Rotorua community over the past week. It’s inspired the next generation of upcoming players and given great exposure across the world of the world class destination that Rotorua is.

"There is no doubt now that Rotorua is back open for business and we welcome national and international visitors to come and continue enjoying what we have to offer. Rotorua has a passionate rugby league community and we hope to welcome back the NRL again very soon," Mayor Tapsell says.

Rotorua Lakes Council community wellbeing DCE Anaru Pewhairangi whose team worked with the NRL to deliver the game, says Saturday’s fixture brought significant benefits to the city.

"The week leading up to the big day and the game itself reinvigorated our city. You saw it on the faces of our tamariki who got to spend time with their league heroes at the NRL Gala Day, when parents took them to Harvey Norman to meet all the players, and when the players received their jerseys at the Night Market. Our indigenous teams are so happy that their culture and identity has been valued.

"But also it was about creating a legacy that is relevant to our MÄori culture, bringing economic benefits for local businesses and rebuilding the event sector which took such a big hit from Covid," Pewhairangi says.