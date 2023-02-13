New Zealand’s first ever MTB Red Bull Foxhunt event - Red Bull

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 09:45

Red Bull Foxhunt took place at Cardrona, Wanaka on Saturday with 100 downhill mountain bikers taking part in the mass-start enduro race The riders competed against Red Bull athletes and world-leading mountain bike professionals Brook Macdonald, Jess Blewitt and Remy Morton

Sean McCarroll and Louise Gerguson took out the first place spots, beating the foxes and other riders

Cardrona, New Zealand: Downhill mountain bike event Red Bull Foxhunt took place for the first time in New Zealand at Cardrona, Wanaka on Saturday, 11 February 2023 with 100 riders coming together for the mass-start enduro race.

The internationally renowned race saw Red Bull athletes and world-leading mountain bikers Brook 'The Bulldog' Macdonald, Jess Blewitt and Remy Morton challenge 100 riders from across Aotearoa to a downhill race like no other where they came in as 'the foxes' to chase their ‘prey’ to the finish line.

The race kicked off at 4.30pm on a 9.5km course with the riders lined up at the top of Cardrona for the mass start while the foxes were set several metres back to chase the riders in a downhill cross-country MTB race.

In an impressive 13 minutes and 8 seconds, Sean McCarroll was first to the finish line taking out first place and was followed by Gareth Burgees and Sam Blenkinsop - each beating foxes Brook Macdonald and and Remy Morton.

While the foxes were overtaken, Brook Macdonald was buzzing after the race: ‘’Red Bull Foxhunt was epic. It was awesome to go head-to-head against some of New Zealand’s best and the atmosphere was next-level. Next year I’ll be gunning to take first place.’’

With a strong line-up of female riders, Louise Ferguson led the pack coming in at 14 minutes and 30 seconds followed by Lynette Deacon and Emma Olofsson.

Red Bull Foxhunt fox and 20 year old New Zealand Downhill Champion Jess Blewitt was the second women to cross the finish line and was thrilled to get amongst.

‘’That was pretty wild. There’s some talented riders in there and that course was intense - Louise did an impressive job with that finish time. The energy throughout the whole day and race was insane!’’ Jess said.

The 100 riders that took part in Red Bull Foxhunt showcased the talent and energy in New Zealand’s mountain bike scene and was a day of carnage, excitement and fun.

To celebrate the race, an open-door afterparty took place at Yonder, Queenstown with performances by PDiggs and Sambora.

For more information on Red Bull Foxhunt, visit: https://www.redbull.com/nz-en/