Finalists announced for the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 14:47

Athletes and administrators from timbersports, shearing, harness racing, rodeo, tree climbing, highland heavies, gumboot throwing and fencing have been announced as finalists in the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

In its seventh year, the awards honour the athletes and the volunteers and administrators who make rural sports possible.

Convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower, Nathan Twaddle said the wealth of talent nominated was outstanding and it was a difficult job for the team of judges.

Norwood Chief Executive, Tim Myers said the awards recognise those who are passionate about heritage sports.

"I’m looking forward to hearing the awe-inspiring stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline," said Mr Myers. "It’s also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators. They are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural New Zealand today."

The finalists are:

The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award:

Tony Bouskill from Napier - Fencing

Jack Jordan from Taumarunui, - Timbersports

Jeremy Millar from Hamilton - Tree Climbing

The Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Nicky Chilcott from Cambridge - Harness Racing

Megan Whitehead from Gore - Shearing

Stephanie Dryfhout from Tauranga - Tree Climbing

Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability:

Cameron Leslie MNZM from Tutakaka - paralympic swimmer and Wheel Black

Adam Hall MNZM from Wanaka - Super-Combined Standing and Slalom Standing events

The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award:

Lane Whitelock from Dannevirke - Rodeo

Carter Dalgety from West Melton - Harness Racing

Reuben Alabaster from Taihape - Shearing

The Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award:

Eileen Smith from Waimate - Shearing

Deidre Bartlett from Opake, Wairarapa - Sheepdog Trials

Elizabeth Mortland from Taihape - Gumboot Throwing

Patsy Shirley from Lumsden - Shearing

The Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award:

Jason Wynyard from Kawakawa - Timbersports

Reuben de Jong from Auckland - Highland Heavies

Dr Luk Chin from Tamahere, Waikato - Harness Racing

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background:

Jordy Barrett who grew up in Pungarehu in South Taranaki - All Black

Chelsea Bremner who grew up in Little River, Banks Peninsula - Black Fern

Courtney Duncan who grew up in Palmerston, South Otago - Motorcoss

Georgina Ponsonby who grew up in Feilding - Black Fern

Kerry Gowler MNZM who grew up in Raetihi and Marton - Double Olympian Coxless Pair and Women’s Eight

Tim Southee who grew up in Whangarei - Black Cap

The Norwood Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award will be announced on the night.

The Awards will be presented at a sold-out gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday 10 March 2023, during the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

Guest presenters include Comedians Jono and Ben, Paralympian Gold Medallist Javelin Thrower Holly Robinson MNZM, Commonwealth Games Hammer Throw Gold Medallist Julia Ratcliffe, former All Black Captain and one of the greatest flankers in history - Ian Kirkpatrick MBE, and the 9th fastest bowler on the planet, Adam Milne.