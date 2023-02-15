Local players geared up to make Super Rugby return to Yarrow Stadium - NPDC

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 10:07

NPDC is bringing DHL Super Rugby Pacific back to Taranaki with a battle between the Gallagher Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at Yarrow Stadium on Friday 12 May.

It will be a case of déjà vu with the two teams clashing in the last fixture at the stadium back in 2017, with the Gallagher Chiefs coming out on top with a 47-17 win.

It is also a homecoming for the Gallagher Chiefs’ six local players who are looking forward to having the opportunity of playing on familiar ground, having tested out the pitch in the 2022 Taranaki season.

"It’s an exciting time being able to bring large events back to Yarrow Stadium and it will be great for Taranaki to be a part of the first of many major events in the venue," says Teresa Turner, NPDC Group Manager - Community and Customer Services.

"The venue can currently seat more than 12,000 people and it will be awesome to see the stands filled with local supporters and visitors looking to be a part of a vibrant sporting atmosphere in our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO, Simon Graafhuis says it is "always great to take a home game to one of our Provincial Unions".

"Like all of our Provincial Unions, the last couple of years have been a real struggle for Taranaki with the impacts of Covid, alongside not having a stadium due to their stands needing earthquake-proofing.

"Yarrow Stadium has always been a pretty iconic venue, so we're looking forward to seeing what the redevelopment has delivered. If the Gallagher Chiefs can get half the support that the Taranaki team receive the Queensland Reds will face a challenging time," says Simon. The match, brought to you by New Plymouth Event Venues, kicks off at 7.05pm.

Tickets for the Gallagher Chiefs vs Queensland Reds game goes on sale Monday 20 February through Ticketek including General Admission, Covered Seating, Uncovered Seating and Family Zone.

More information regarding game day will be provided closer to the event. Keep up to date with information via Hello NP Facebook and New Plymouth Event Venues website.

Fast Facts:

This will mark the first game of Super Rugby at Yarrow Stadium since 2017 due to venue redevelopment.

Taranaki Regional Council has led the redevelopment project at Yarrow Stadium. See Yarrow Stadium / Taranaki Regional Council (trc.govt.nz) for more information.

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition includes 12 teams playing 14 regular matches in the season.

Yarrow Stadium is operated by NPDC and owned by Taranaki Stadium Trust.