What is the future of play in the Wellington region? - Nuku Ora

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 08:39

A recently released report, the ‘Wellington Region Power of Play’ has identified the benefits of play and why it’s becoming an increasing priority across Aotearoa.

Commissioned by Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa and shaped in partnership with Nuku Ora and the Wellington Regional Play Network (comprising of representatives from all councils across the region), the report provides insights into what the enablers are for providing play experiences in Whanganui-a-Tara, the barriers and challenges, and what is unique about play in our region.

Play is a vital part of children's physical and cognitive development. It helps them build the skills, competencies, and attitudes they need to be active for life, including fundamental movement skills, social and emotional connections, resilience, independence, and leadership. However, play is changing.

Social, environmental, technological, and economic trends mean opportunities for play look and feel different for tamariki. ‘Play deprivation’ is becoming an increasing international concern whilst at the same time, new opportunities are emerging.

Marie Kinloch, Community Development Lead - Play for Nuku Ora said "In order to move forward we needed to identify what was Play ‘back then’. How has play stayed the same and how has play changed?

We also wanted to identify what are the challenges that get in the way of stakeholders and whÄnau from enabling high quality play experiences for our tamariki? Through this engagement in understanding our tamariki, whÄnau, and communities we were able to unpack and gain a deeper understanding for the importance of play across our region, and how we are all responsible for shaping the future of play."

The Wellington Region Power of Play report generated six key insights: 1. Children are our enduring innovators 2. Nature hasn’t changed, we have 3. It’s important to reclaim mÄtauranga MÄori in play 4. Safety has become structure 5. Resources have never been more precious, and 6. Technology is here to stay.

The Power of Play process sought to hear and elevate the voices of those closest to play in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and consider the current barriers and enablers in our local play environments. Contribution to the report came from various engagement methods with input from the sector, community leaders, parents, tamariki and their wider whÄnau, sharing their thoughts, ideas and experiences.

"This report will help to pave the way for what it will take to give more tamariki quality play experiences in the Wellington region," Peta McMillan from Wellington City Council said.

To read the Wellington Region Power of Play report and find out more about Nuku Ora and the services they provide, visit their website https://www.nukuora.org.nz/active-health-and-wellness/the-play-space/

The Nuku Ora website includes Backdoor TÄkaro (Play) information, a Wellbeing Hub with healthy recipes, and an activity directory. It also includes fundamental movement skill development resources for parents and schools, a host of strength and balance exercises you can do at home, funding opportunities and support for clubs and community organisations, as well as the latest news and updates from the physical activity sector around the region.