Debut in store for NZ Under 19 star Emma McLeod - CDCA

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 11:39

New Zealand ICC Under 19 World Cup batter Emma McLeod is in line for her Central Hinds debut this weekend as the team heads to Christchurch for rounds seven and eight of the national one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

Wairarapa’s McLeod was CD’s sole representative in the New Zealand World Cup squad in South Africa, and comes into a squad that also sees the return of experienced trio Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig and Kerry Tomlinson who were all unavailable for the team’s bonus point sixth-round demolition of Northern Districts in Hamilton.

Twin wins against the higher ranked Canterbury Magicians will see Natalie Dodd's Hinds surge up the table if they can serve up a repeat dose of that form against the Magicians, who will be fired up for Amy Satterthwaite’s last one-day appearances at her home ground, Hagley Oval, which has been renamed Satterthwaite Oval in recognition of the occasion.

Nelson and Hinds pace bowler Claudia Green is available for Sunday’s eighth round only. The Hinds will then head back for their last two home rounds in Palmerston North against Wellington Blaze, looking to make this year’s Grand Final in Queenstown for which the top two teams at the end of 10 rounds qualify.

Young Manawatu pace bowler Jess Ogden comes back into the squad, having made her Hinds debut in this format at Mount Maunganui earlier this season.

The matches will be livestreamed (free) and live-scored at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am tomorrow, with the toss scheduled for 10am.

Rounds Seven and Eight, 2022/23

Canterbury Magicians v CENTRAL HINDS

Satterthwaite Oval, Christchurch

10.30am - Saturday 17 Febuary 2023

10.30am - Sunday 18 Febuary 2023

CENTRAL HINDS SQUAD

Natalie Dodd - captain and wicketkeeper, Taranaki

Jess Watkin - vice-captain, Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Flora Devonshire - Hawke's Bay

Claudia Green - Nelson (Sunday match only)

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Emma McLeod - uncapped, Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke's Bay

Jessica Ogden - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Head Coach: Jamie Watkins

Contracted players unavailable for selection

Hannah Rowe (WHITE FERNS in South Africa)

