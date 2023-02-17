All Blacks Sevens set for Los Angeles and Vancouver leg - NZR

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 16:01

The All Blacks Sevens will depart for their next leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series. Now series leaders, the All Blacks Sevens have their sights first set on Los Angeles next weekend, before heading to Vancouver.

All Blacks Sevens team is:

2 Brady Rush

4 Akuila Rokolisoa

5 Dylan Collier (50th Tournament)

6 Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

7 Sam Dickson (Captain)

9 Amanaki Nicole

11 Joe Webber

12 Leroy Carter

13 Moses Leo

23 Lewis Ormond

33 Fehi Fineanganofo

44 Roderick Solo

74 Payton Spencer

Unavailable for selection: Andrew Knewstubb, Kitiona Vai, Regan Ware, Sione Molia, Tim Mikkelson, Tone Ng Shiu (injury).

The squad named for the USA and Canada rounds, will see the return of Moses Leo and hopeful All Blacks Sevens debutant Fehi Fineanganofo in the only two changes to the team, who successfully lifted the HSBC Sydney Sevens trophy at the end of January.

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw said the team are looking for consistency in the next two tournaments.

"We have enjoyed our time back on home soil and have worked hard to put ourselves in good stead for the next couple of weeks on the road. There was a lot to like in how we performed in Hamilton and Sydney, now our job as a team is to build on that and demonstrate consistency in our performances."

Laidlaw commended Dylan Collier on bringing up the upcoming milestone in Los Angeles.

"Dylan has been an integral part of this team for several years now. Having been involved in Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Cups, he offers a huge amount of experience, knowledge both on and off the field and has become a genuine leader in the team. We look forward to joining him in celebrating this achievement."

Collier said he was privileged to reach 50 tournaments in the black jersey.

"I am honoured to be able to be in this position to join the other lads in achieving this milestone. To be able to pull on the All Blacks Sevens jersey is a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunities it has provided me. However, this wouldn’t be possible, without the support of my partner, kids, and family," said Collier.

Laidlaw concluded recognising the opportunity for Fineanganofo.

"Fehi, is a phenomenal talent, he has an amazing story around his journey to this point with a bright future ahead of him. We are fortunate to be able to have these young men in our system and provide them these opportunities. This leg of the World Series will be a great chance for him to further develop as a player and to be exposed to the fast pace of international sevens," said Laidlaw.

Fehi Fineanganofo Bio:

DOB: 31.08.2002

Province: Auckland

School: Auckland Grammar

Fineanganofo joined the All Blacks Sevens squad on a development contract in 2021 following an impressive display of sevens rugby at the Red Bull Ignite Sevens.

HSBC Los Angeles Sevens Draw (dates/times listed in NZDT)

Sunday 26 February

07.21am All Blacks Sevens v Chile

10.34am All Blacks Sevens v USA

1.30pm All Blacks Sevens v Samoa

Monday 27 February

Play-offs

All games with be covered live by Official Partner Sky Sport and streamed on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.

2022/23 World Series Schedule

4-6 November - Hong Kong Sevens (men's only)

2-4 December - Dubai Sevens

9-11 December - Cape Town Sevens

21-22 January - Hamilton Sevens

27-29 January - Sydney Sevens

25-26 February - Los Angeles Sevens (men's only)

3-5 March - Vancouver Sevens

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong Sevens

8-9 April - Singapore Sevens (men's only)

12-14 May - Toulouse Sevens

20-21 May - London Sevens (men’s only)