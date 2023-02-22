Apply to become a commentator at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 09:54

FIFA is inviting football fans to learn a new skill and take part in a series of two-day training programmes in Audio-Descriptive Commentary (ADC) in March and April in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

CAFE is delivering the Audio-Descriptive Commentary training programmes to provide an opportunity for selected candidates to commentate live from the FIFA Women’s World Cup stadiums. ADC is a dedicated accessible service, enabling partially sighted and blind people to follow live matches inside the stadium alongside their fellow supporters. Specially trained commentators provide additional narration that describes all significant visual information during the match experience, such as body language, facial expression, scenery, action, clothing, colours, and anything else that is important to conveying the image, venue, match, event, or surrounding ambience.

In the context of a live football match, audio-descriptive commentary ensures that the partially sighted or blind fan (listener) has a complete understanding of the match he or she is attending and can more fully enjoy the match day experience alongside fellow fans. No prior experience of commentating or ADC is required - this is a perfect opportunity for passionate football fans to learn a new skill and get involved in one of world football’s major events - the biggest ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, with 32 teams. At the recent FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Audio Descriptive Commentary was one of a number of accessibility services available, with fans being able to follow matches in Arabic and English.

How to apply for the training programme?

Applicants must submit a 60-second audio recording of themselves commentating over a football clip of their choice, in English. Successful candidates will be selected based on their overall aptitude for commentating. Applications will not be judged on the quality of the audio recording, i.e., no professional recording is required. A WhatsApp recording for example, would be sufficient.

When and where is the training?

The training, delivered by one of CAFE’s expert trainers, will take place on the following dates:

24-26 March 2023: Melbourne / Naarm, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 28-29 March 2023: Sydney / Gadigal, Stadium Australia 1-2 April 2023: Brisbane / Meaanjin, Brisbane Rectangular Stadium 5-6 April 2023: Auckland / TÄmaki Makaurau, Eden Park

You will need to be available for both days of the training and, if selected, to commentate on matches in your local host city during the tournament, between 20 July and 20 August. All trainees who reach the required skill level at the end of the training will receive a CAFE certification. To apply, please email info@alanmarchsport.com with your chosen training city in the email subject and your audio-recording by 20 March 2023.

Did You Know?

Ensuring an accessible event for disabled people and people with limited mobility across tournament site infrastructure, overlay and services is a core objective of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Sustainability Strategy. Learn more about how FIFA is promoting accessibility solutionsthrough consultation and engagement with expert partners and community organisations to drive enhancements in the physical infrastructure and services across the wider public realm in the Host Cities.

Ticketing

There are Accessibility Tickets in the following categories for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Wheelchair User Ticket; Easy Access Amenity Ticket and Easy Access Standard Ticket. To find out more, and how to apply, click here.