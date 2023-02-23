SecMedia releaSecretary General visit Unite Pitch in Hamilton - FIFA

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 07:46

The first-ever Play-off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off on 17 February in Aotearoa New Zealand with ten teams from AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, Concacaf, UEFA and OFC competing for the final three berths in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium and Hamilton / Kirikiriroa’s Waikato Stadium have hosted the matches, and in recent days, the city of Hamilton / Kirikiriroa has also been home to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Unity Pitch - a vibrant and unique multi-coloured futsal-sized pitch, located at the picturesque Lake Domain.

The Unity Pitch is designed to reflect the unique local cultures of the FIFA Women’s World Cup host countries Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand and the 32 nations participating in the tournament in July and August this year. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura visited the Unity Pitch to meet members of the local community, as people of all ages and abilities joined in the fun.

Alongside members from the police, fire brigade, school children, and local footballers, refugee Fatima Hussein Ali, who arrived in Aotearoa New Zealand from Pakistan with her family in 2016, engaged with the FIFA Secretary General.

Speaking about her visit to the area Fatma Samoura said: "This Unity Pitch is a symbol that we grant a lot of importance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup because it will be visiting each and every host city in New Zealand and Australia. It will give the opportunity to the international community and also the host community, to come and play and connect, and this is really what we are looking forward to - seeing many more people."

For video content of the event please click link below.

