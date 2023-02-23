Shears champ reconsiders goals after Gabrielle's whipping - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 09:57

Champion shearer Rowland Smith has had to rethink his 2023 World Championships dreams after being among the thousands caught up in the consequences of Cyclone Gabrielle.

His own farm and locality around Aorangi Rd, Maraekakaho, near Hastings, was flooded and the famous tractor-driving he started when he was a teenager and has developed into an agricultural contracting business with four of the machines has been been pressed into service helping deal with the calamity in Hawke’s Bay.

A bridge approach on Aorangi Rd was washed out and the water supply on the farm needed some dealing to, but, desperate to help wherever he can Smith says thousands are worse off then himself and adds: "It seems selfish to be talking abour shearing competitions right now."

He said that if the storm had not happened he would have been shearing at all three competitions in the next few days, the Taumarunui Shears tomorroiw (Friday), the Apiti Sports Shears on Saturday, and the 50th Pahiarua Shears on Sunday, before heading next week for the Golden Shears in Masterton, with the goal of successfully defending the Open shearing title and claiming a place in the Shearing Sports New Zealand team for the World Championships in Scotland on June 22-25.

There’s an extra edge in that goal for Smith, who won the World title in Ireland in 2014, and who this year already has family at the championships, in brother and Cornwall farmer Matt, who will be shearing for England.

Smith was doubtful as to whether he could get to the three competitions this weekend, and could be worrying about what decision to make in terms of the Golden Shears, where the two woolhandling positions will also be decided.

The second machine shearing position will be decided st the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti on March 30-April 1.

Meanwhile, rain is putting at-risk at least two competitions this weekend, with organisers at both Apiti and the Kaikoura A and P Show in the South Island wondering whether their events will be able to go ahead on Saturday as scheduled.

On Thursday they were still scheduled to go ahead, and details of the competitions over the next 10 days are:

February 24:

Taumarunui Shears: Friday, start 8am, shearing and woolhanndling, Novice to Open, at Hikurangi Station, 611 Ngakonui-Ongarue Rd, Taumarunui 3920.

February 25:

Apiti Sports Shears: Saturday, start 8am, shearing and woolhandling, Novice to Open, at Apiti Domain, 601 Oroua Valley Rd, Äpiti 4777.

Kaikoura A and P Show: Saturday, start 11am, shearing only, Junior to Open, South Bay, Kaikoura 7300.

February 26:

50th Anniversary Pahiatua Shears: Sunday, start 8am, shearing only, Novice to Open, at Fouhy Family Woolshed, 2120 Mangaone Valley Rd, Pahiatua 4910.

March 1:

Wairarapa Pre-Shears Woolhandling: Wednesday, start 8.30am, woolhandling only, Novice to Open, at Riverside Farm, Mikimiki Rd, off State Highway 2, north of Masterton.

March 2-4:

61st Golden Shears International Shearing and Wool Handling Championships: Thursday-Friday, all gades and other events, start 7.45am daily, at War Memorial Stadium, Masterton

March 4:

Amuri A and P Show Shears: Saturday, start 10am, shearing only, Junior to Open, at Rotherham Showgrounds, Rotherham (North Canterbury) 7379.