Black Ferns Sevens 'set sights on Vancouver'

The Black Ferns Sevens depart for Vancouver this afternoon, as they set their sights on the next leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

The Black Ferns Sevens team is:

3 Stacey Waaka

6 Michaela Blyde

7 Tyla Nathan-Wong

8 Kelly Brazier

10 Theresa Fitzpatrick

11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

13 Jazmin Felix-Hotham

18 Kelsey Teneti

22 Shiray Kaka

26 Tysha Ikenasio

34 Sarah Hirini (Captain)

77 Risi Pouri-Lane

83 Jorja Miller

Unavailable for selection: Mahina Paul, Niall Guthrie, Terina Te Tamaki, Manaia Nuku, Alena Saili (injury). Tenika Willison (Chiefs Manawa)

With back-to-back wins this year, the Black Ferns Sevens are looking to continue their success at the HSBC Vancouver Sevens. The team sees the return of Kelly Brazier alongside Kelsey Teneti, following her debut at the HSBC Dubai Sevens at the start of the season.

Black Ferns Head Coach, Cory Sweeney said the team has been performing and training well, the role now is to keep enhancing their game.

"We focused on starting the year off strong and making genuine connections as a team. With a positive start to the year, we want to continue to shift the dial on and off the field. Moving our game and people forward together," said Sweeney.

Vancouver will be a cause for celebration for Tyla Nathan-Wong who will become just the second Black Ferns Sevens player, after captain Sarah Hirini to bring up 50 tournaments for the Black Ferns when the tournament kicks off.

Sweeney said Nathan-Wong is an integral part of the Black Ferns Sevens and the team were lucky enough to have a player of her calibre on their side.

"Tyla has been a standout performer and member of this team for over 10 years now. She has consistently been named among the best players in the world and has played a significant role in the Black Ferns success."

"She remains calm under pressure, and has a world class skill set, setting her apart from the rest. We are excited to be able to celebrate this milestone with her in Vancouver."

Nathan-Wong said she was privileged to reach 50 tournaments in the black jersey.

"50 Tournaments. That's 12 years in the game. I started as a young and tiny 17-year-old. I've seen the game develop and grow, to what it is now."

"I'm just beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to be doing what I love and to pull the black jersey on for this long. I am 50 not out and still have a lot more to give," said Nathan-Wong.

HSBC Vancouver Sevens Draw (dates/times listed in NZDT)

2022/23 World Series Schedule

2-4 December - Dubai Sevens

9-11 December - Cape Town Sevens

21-22 January - Hamilton Sevens

27-29 January - Sydney Sevens

3-5 March - Vancouver Sevens

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong Sevens

12-14 May - Toulouse Sevens