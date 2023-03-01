Ironman champions to battle it out for 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman NZ title

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 08:58

A defending champion, a 12-time champion, and a 2014 World Champion highlight the men’s professional field at the 2023 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand taking place this Saturday.

Kiwi Braden Currie will line up in TaupÅ as the top male seed and the reigning IRONMAN New Zealand champion, having held the title since 2021 when the professionals last raced over the full distance.

"I was actually wondering whether I've held the IRONMAN New Zealand title for the longest on record without actually competing, it's been sitting on our wall for a long time that trophy," said Currie. "It's awesome, I'm relatively used to going into races with the pressure of either being reigning champ or having a bit of a target on my back, so things don't change too much. I look forward to racing again."

Currie, who has been living and training in Wanaka over the past few months, says he’s feeling relaxed and ready for IRONMAN New Zealand.

"I’m feeling really good going into this IRONMAN, I've had a good summer of training," he said. "Training wise, it's been going pretty well, I had a lead in race in Tauranga, I missed IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania for family reasons, but it meant that I've had a really good training block into this one."

Despite some big names on the start list, including multiple IRONMAN winner Sebastian Kienle and legendary New Zealand triathlete Cameron Brown, Currie says he’s just focusing on his own race - though he does anticipate Kienle shaking up the usual dynamics of the race.

"Things won't change too much for me, I think I just have to race my race and hopefully if I put it all together then that'll be a good day," said Currie. "Sebastian definitely brings a bit of a different mix to the race, brings a lot more bike power to the race which may bring a lot of the athletes up to the front that don't normally manage to get to the front after the swim, so that could bring a little bit of a difference to the event. It's good, I look forward to it.

"IRONMAN New Zealand is always such a key race and sets up my year. At the same time, it's always amazing to be able to win on home soil with the support and just enjoy that side of the racing. It would be amazing to win again," he said.

German triathlete Sebastian Kienle is set to make his IRONMAN New Zealand debut after announcing that 2023 will be his last year competing professionally in the sport. Kienle has always focused on northern hemisphere races but is using his final year of racing to tick off a series of bucket list events before retirement.

"I'm super excited to race in TaupÅ that's for sure. It's one of the longest standing races in the world, when I started the sport of triathlon it was basically IRONMAN Hawaii, it was at that time IRONMAN Roth, and then we had a couple of others, Lanzarote and probably Canada, and New Zealand is one of the longest standing. I've never had the chance to race here so I am really happy that I made the choice to come over here and hopefully I'll be fit enough to be in contention and show a good race. I'll definitely be back probably without the race, it's just absolutely beautiful and this is one of the best IRONMANs in the world that's for sure," said Kienle.

The 38-year-old has been in New Zealand for a few of weeks to acclimatise ahead of the event, also based in Wanaka, but has endured a difficult preparation after picking up an illness prior to flying over.

"Preparation has not been ideal since I've been a little bit sick before I left home and of course the travel and the time shift didn't really help. But this last week has been definitely quite good, I've been enjoying Wanaka quite a lot, New Zealand is absolutely awesome, I think it's a perfect country for our sport and I'm super stoked that I'm able to race IRONMAN New Zealand. It was definitely good to come here three weeks prior to the big race and I'm definitely feeling better every day.

"Obviously I have goals for the race, a podium would be nice, I've trained a little bit with Braden and I think it's going to be very tough to beat him," said Kienle.

Kienle has an incredible resumé, one that boasts multiple IRONMAN wins including the 2014 IRONMAN World Championship title and the 2012 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles.

In 2022 he rolled back the years to claim sixth at the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, but Kienle admits that in recent years he’s not been able to show the true extent of what he’s still capable of - something he’d love to put right in TaupÅ this weekend.

"A win would mean a lot, I think a lot of people can't even imagine how much that would mean to me because people still see me as the former IRONMAN World Champion and I've won all these big races but in the last two and a half years I've not been really able to live up to that," he said.

"My result in Kona was really, really good and showed I'm able to still compete with the very best, so I hope I'm in contention but of course it has been difficult, I'm just always struggling with some little niggles but I'm still absolutely enjoying it. If there is a chance (to win) I will go after it with everything I've got that's for sure. It would mean a lot and also it would be cool to give Braden a run for his money and make him work hard, that would be cool."

Saturday 4 March 2023 marks the last time 12-time IRONMAN New Zealand champion Cameron Brown will race the event as a professional athlete.

The 50-year-old, who made his IRONMAN New Zealand debut in 1997, will line up for his 25th start at the event this weekend. Consecutively between 1999 and 2018, Brown achieved 20 podium finishes and won the event a record 12 times - the most wins ever at a single IRONMAN event.

"My first IRONMAN in 1997 was one of my favourites as I'd watched the race since 1988 and seeing the stars of our sport race, it was a dream of mine to one day race at IRONMAN New Zealand and also try and win it, but I really didn't know that would happen 12 times," said Brown.

"It's a race that has been part of my life for so many years so it’s very special to me and my family. My family and friends have always been there to support me, usually when I race overseas it’s just me so having them watching me makes it that more special."

Though it would be the fairy-tale ending to Brown’s time racing at IRONMAN New Zealand, the Aucklander says winning isn’t a realistic ambition anymore, especially with the likes of Currie and Kienle on the start list.

"Winning is not realistic anymore, although I can say I would love to, but being 50 years of age brings so many challenges to the day. Trying to stay injury free has been tough over the last five years. I just want to put in a solid performance and have the race go as smoothly as possible if I can. If I can do that, I know I can still produce a solid time over the day," said Brown.

"I'm pretty sure there will be plenty of emotions the whole day, I'll try and channel as much of it as I can into going hard but I'm sure the finish line will bring a few tears out. I'll be racing for my dad (Dave) who passed away in September last year and was one of my greatest supporters seeing me race all over the world."

Former IRONMAN New Zealand champion Mike Phillips (NZL) and 2021 GWM IRONMAN Western Australia champion Matt Burton (AUS) will also be ones to watch in TaupÅ this weekend, along with three-time IRONMAN Switzerland winner Jan Van Berkel (CHE), 2021 Age Group IRONMAN World Champion Matt Kerr (NZL) and 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand third place finisher Simon Cochrane.

2023 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand - Men’s Professional Start List

1 - Braden Currie (New Zealand)

2 - Sebastian Kienle (Germany)

3 - Mike Phillips (New Zealand)

4 - Cameron Brown (New Zealand)

5 - Matt Burton (Australia)

6 - Jan Van Berkel (Switzerland)

7 - Matt Kerr (New Zealand)

8 - Simon Cochrane (New Zealand)

9 - Jason Christie (New Zealand)

10 - Lucas Duross (New Zealand)

11 - Scott Harpham (New Zealand)

12 - Levi Hauwert (Australia)

14 - Mike Tong (New Zealand)

Event media accreditation can be accessed here

To find out more about Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand visit www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand.